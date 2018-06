2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday in the 5600 block of South Emerald. | Google Earth

Two men were wounded Wednesday evening in an Englewood shooting on the South Side.

The men, ages 38 and 29, were shot at 5:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald, Chicago Police said.

The older man was shot in the back, hip and hand, and his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with wounds to the chest and arm. His condition also stabilized.

More details weren’t provided.