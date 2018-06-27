2 wounded in shootings Tuesday

Two people were wounded in shootings Tuesday between about 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the South Side.

The most recent shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. in the Altggeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old man was walking when two people came up to him in the 13000 block of South Evans and shot him in the face, police said.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The first shooting of the day happened about 8:20 p.m. when a man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was parking his vehicle when someone pulled up in a silver Chrysler in the 7000 block of South Ada, got out and opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

On Tuesday, 23 people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across the city.