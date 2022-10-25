The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Parking garage catches fire on Near West Side

About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Firefighters put out fire Oct. 25 at a parking garage in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Firefighters put down a blaze fire at a parking garage in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department

No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze was not known.

