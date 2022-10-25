Parking garage catches fire on Near West Side
About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.
No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.
About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The cause of the blaze was not known.
2-11 Alarm on the 700 Bloxk of S. Ashland is a parking garage for multiunit residential complex. No injuries thus far. 0 pic.twitter.com/I6kSvp6OWE— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 25, 2022
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says city has failed them, but his tents could get tossed too
The Latest
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says city has failed them, but his tents could get tossed too
Andy Robledo said the $350+ tents are necessary to help homeless people survive the winter while they wait on a long city list for permanent housing.
Looking for some sort of spark in the first half against Boston on Monday, Donovan rolled out a grouping that hadn’t seen much time together. All those four reserves and Zach LaVine did was help overcome a 19-point deficit and bring the Bulls back for a stunning win. So does it have staying power? Goran Dragic thinks so.
Fields brought an ideal combination of throwing and running to the game as the Bears rolled 33-14 and kept the Patriots guessing throughout the night.
Isaac Jamison, 38, was shot in the head in the 5800 block of South Justine Street, police said.
In “I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame,” Nealon shares original full-color caricatures of some of his celebrity pals as well as other famous folks he knows a little, or not at all.