Girl, 13, last seen leaving home in Hermosa

A 13-year-old girl was last seen Thursday leaving her home in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.
Jayleen Rivera, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue to go to school, Chicago police said. She didn’t go to school and hasn’t returned home, officials said.
She is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and has medium complexion, police said.
She was last seen wearing a blue coat, purple sweater and blue pants, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 312-746-6554.
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
The Latest
All she needed to do to keep her comfortable life was to keep her mouth shut. What will happen to Marina as a consequence of her astonishing moral courage in speaking out against the war on Russian state TV is impossible to say.
City Council has more pressing matters than spending time and energy on an ordinance targeting Trump and his ugly downtown sign.
Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel make an intriguing trio in the darkly funny Netflix film.
Officers found the woman, about 70, on the ground unresponsive in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue about 8:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., police said.