Girl, 13, last seen leaving home in Hermosa

A 13-year-old girl was last seen Thursday leaving her home in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Jayleen Rivera, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue to go to school, Chicago police said. She didn’t go to school and hasn’t returned home, officials said.

She is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and has medium complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue coat, purple sweater and blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 312-746-6554.