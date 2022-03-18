The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 13, last seen leaving home in Hermosa

Jayleen Rivera, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue to go to school Thursday, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 03:28 AM
Jayleen_Rivera.png

Jayleen Rivera, 13, was last seen leaving her home on the Northwest Side March 17, 2022.

Provided

A 13-year-old girl was last seen Thursday leaving her home in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Jayleen Rivera, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue to go to school, Chicago police said. She didn’t go to school and hasn’t returned home, officials said.

She is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and has medium complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue coat, purple sweater and blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 312-746-6554.

The Latest
Marina Ovsyannikova
Looking for more people like Marina Ovsyannikova
All she needed to do to keep her comfortable life was to keep her mouth shut. What will happen to Marina as a consequence of her astonishing moral courage in speaking out against the war on Russian state TV is impossible to say.
By Gene Lyons
March 18, 2022 04:00 AM
Chicago police officers and city vehicles stand guard outside Trump Tower in the Loop as the city prepares for civil unrest on the night of the 2020 presidential election.
Editorials
Don’t feed the bully Donald Trump
City Council has more pressing matters than spending time and energy on an ordinance targeting Trump and his ugly downtown sign.
By CST Editorial Board
March 18, 2022 03:00 AM
WINDFALL_Press_Edit_10r.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Windfall’: Woman sees her husband at his worst in tightly spun break-in drama
Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel make an intriguing trio in the darkly funny Netflix film.
By Richard Roeper
March 18, 2022 02:01 AM
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
News
Elderly woman killed in apparent hit and run in Belmont Central
Officers found the woman, about 70, on the ground unresponsive in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue about 8:10 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:59 AM
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Lawndale
Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 12:06 AM