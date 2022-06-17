Boy, 6, dies after rollover crash last weekend on Jane Addams Expressway

A 6-year-old boy from Rockford has died after he was injured in a rollover crash last weekend on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The boy, David Sanders, was one of seven children injured in the crash last Sunday when their driver crashed and rolled over into a ditch, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Higgins Road, near Hoffman Estates, the state police said.

The child was hospitalized in serious condition and pronounced dead on Thursday, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Three other children in the SUV were seriously injured, state police said.

