4-year-old boy dead, 3 children critically injured in West Humboldt Park basement blaze

A 4-year-old boy died three other children critically injured in a basement fire in West Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

The fire began in the basement of a house in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue about 12:20 a.m., fire officials said.

Fire officials said four “pediatrics” and two adults were taken to various hospitals for treatment.



The boy was taken to Saints Mary and Elisabeth Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A second boy, 5, was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital with in critical condition.

A third boy, 7, was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

The fourth boy, 11, was also taken to Loyola in critical condition.

The children all suffered from smoke inhalation, according to police.

Two adults were also injured in the blaze, police said. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital with minor smoke inhalation, officials said. She was listed in good condition.

A man, 35, was taken to St. Mary’s with minor smoke inhalation and was in good condition, police said.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

A neighbor who lived across the street told the Sun-Times she saw the victims earlier today. She broke down in tears as she overheard a fire official mention that it “wasn’t looking too good” for at least one of them.

No further information was immediately available.

