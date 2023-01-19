Lord Herald, the least adoptable dog ever? Nawwww.

The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww.

Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.

The post used two asterisks and loads of cheek to describe “*THE* most adoptable pup on the planet.”

Lord Herald went viral after a sarcastic social post by One More Dog Rescue. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Meet Lord Herald. He is about 10-years-old. He has a severe heart murmur. He has a persistent cough that we’ve been treating with medication. Oh and he’s a biter. Loves to bite. Don’t worry though the guy has zero teeth so instead it’s just like a sad gummy kiss. Also...the excitement from latching on brings on a coughing fit.”

Kelly Dietrich, who lives in Humboldt Park and is a co-founder of One More Dog Rescue Inc., said the post was the result of a worn-out staff deliriously smiling in the face of adversity.

“By the end of a year in rescue it feels like you’ve lived a million lives. And we just thought ‘You know what, ---k it. We’re going to write a completely sarcastic post.” she said.

A rescue coordinator at the city’s pound — also known as Chicago Animal Care and Control — reached out to Dietrich about taking in the dog, which otherwise would have been euthanized.

Dozens of inquiries have since rolled into the nonprofit rescue organization about adopting Lord Herald.

“We’ll 1 million percent find him a home. And we’re not first come, first served, we’re super picky and the right person will come along,” Dietrich said. “We learn every quirk about the dog. It’s really important for us that we get it right the first time because we don’t have a brick-and-mortar shelter, we’re all foster-based.”

The right match won’t be your classic dog cuddler.

“Lord Herald is a bit of a loner and he’s OK with it. He needs someone who won’t over spoil and allow him to do his own thing. He doesn’t want to be overly cuddled or snuggled. He’s not a purse dog. He won’t go on a plane. He wants nothing to do with that. He needs a human version of himself. Another grump, but one with a big heart,” said Dietrich, whose main gig is in advertising.

“He’s fine with the other dogs, but he’ll beat them up if they get in his face, or he’ll try. He’s a little tyrant, like a lot of other Chihuahuas. He mostly likes to sit in this really comfy plush bed on a side table and watch the world go by and bury himself under blankets in his crate,” she said.

Kelly Dietrich and Amy Gonka with Lord Herald outside Dietrich’s home in Humboldt Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dietrich and Amy Gonka, a dog rescue colleague, have cared for Lord Herald.

“He’s funny because he likes to be picked up and held, but he doesn’t like to be pet or doted on,” Gonka said.

The name Lord Herald is the result of a funny autocorrect on a text message regarding a “large dose of Benadryl” for a dog that was having an allergic reaction.

The rescue organization’s original post on FaceBook resulted in hundreds of comments by people who described their own peculiar pups, including one woman who boasted of her toothless 17-year-old pug, Fred, who “farts every time he coughs.”

Too much information?