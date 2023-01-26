The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Judge finds convicted TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau in contempt for failing to report to court

Sham diet book author Kevin Trudeau won’t face jail for now, but U.S. authorities demand that he start paying down a $37 million fine.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Judge finds convicted TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau in contempt for failing to report to court
merlin_42270979.jpg

Kevin Trudeau received $1.86 million from his fan club. A judge said he used the money to pay down a part of the millions he owes people who bought his sham diet book.

Michael Jarecki/Sun-Times File

TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau avoided a return to the federal lockup Thursday for skipping a court date, but whether the fraudster remains free may just be a matter of time — and money.

Near the start of a daylong hearing at the Dirksen Federal Building, Judge Robert Gettleman found Trudeau in contempt for failing to report to court in the spring of 2022 after he ended his time in a halfway house after serving eight years in prison on a previous contempt conviction.

The judge said he would decide later whether to have Trudeau locked up or impose a fine on top of the $37.6 million he was ordered to pay in 2013 for defrauding people who bought his sham diet book, “The Weight-Loss Cure ‘They’ Don’t Want You to Know About.”

For the remainder of the six-hour hearing, Trudeau’s lawyers and government attorneys argued over whether Trudeau should go to jail for failing to pay down the millions he still owes on the diet book judgment.

Trudeau made no payments while he was incarcerated, but he put up $1.86 million in recent weeks, the judge said, noting that money came from “gifts” of as much as $50,000 each from members of Trudeau’s “fan club.”

“It’s a lot of money,” Gettleman said. “If it was legitimately raised and not … just from assets that he controls — [because] that would be a real problem— then it does indicate he can contribute to the judgement.”

Federal Trade Commission lawyer Jonathan Cohen was not persuaded.

“He’s just paying us other people’s money,” Cohen said, noting that Trudeau claimed nearly $1 million in salary and bonuses from several businesses, and that “fan club” funds are also financing Trudeau’s legal defense and other expenses.

Trudeau has probably been lying about his assets to the court for a decade or more, Cohen said, noting that a court-appointed receiver charged with assessing Trudeau’s wealth in 2013 could not account for at least $30 million.

Cohen briefly called Trudeau’s ex-wife, Natasha Babenko, to testify about gold bars that Trudeau kept in home safes and safe deposit boxes at banks in downtown Chicago and Zurich, Switzerland.

Trudeau has testified in depositions that the gold belonged to his ex-wife, but Babenko said Thursday that although Trudeau had put safe deposit boxes in her name, she never had access to them.

The first time she had ever seen a gold bar, Babenko said, was when a TSA agent searched Trudeau’s carry-on bag at O’Hare Airport. In the years that followed, she saw Trudeau handling them often at their home in Oak Brook, and once saw him put a box of gold bars into a duffel bag before a spur-of-the moment trip to Guatemala.

“I would see [gold bars] next to the jewelry, see him taking them in and out of the safe,” she said. “It was a very common thing to see, like him smoking a cigar every day.”

From the few million dollars in assets identified by the receiver, the FTC has twice made payouts to around 600,000 people who bought copies of Trudeau’s book, Cohen said, but the checks totaled around $25.

In addition to the $1.85 million Trudeau had raised from his fan club, his lawyer, Giel Stein, said that Trudeau has been making money by organizing and speaking at events, and he could pay back his victims sooner if he were able to travel outside the state.

Trudeau on Thursday agreed to empty his bank accounts of about $200,000, but Stein noted that the pitchman needs considerable income to be able to put on events, pay his taxes and maintain his signature lifestyle.

“The court has now $1.85 million reasons to believe he can [pay] and will continue to do so,” Stein said. “He can raise money by being Mr. Trudeau ... because that’s what people like and they’ll pay for.”

Related
Related

Trudeau will return to court in March for another hearing to determine his assets.

Next Up In News
Bears, business group push to make Arlington Heights subsidy plan more than just X’s and O’s on a blackboard
93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin
District attorney says 5 Memphis officers are ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
U.S. infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
Chicago’s economy socked with one-two punch of COVID, crime: Here’s how mayoral candidates plan to keep it off the ropes
CPS warned Lightfoot aide over emails seeking student volunteers before campaign defended recruitment effort
The Latest
The former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in 2021.
Springfield
Bears, business group push to make Arlington Heights subsidy plan more than just X’s and O’s on a blackboard
No legislation has been filed and no sponsors have been named for a measure that would create a new class of tax incentive that would allow the Bears to pay to Arlington Heights a negotiated sum for the property taxes on the 326-acre site of the old Arlington International Racecourse.
By Tina Sfondeles and David Roeder
 
Curie teammates rush to celebrate with Carlos Harris (2) after Harris scores the game winning basket against Simeon.
High School Basketball
Curie shocks top-ranked Simeon on a game-winning shot by Carlos Harris: ‘I was kind of nervous’
Carlos Harris drove the lane and drained the game-winning floater with just a bit fewer than two seconds left to play.
By Michael O’Brien
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan focused on teammates currently available
While DeRozan would like having injured players like Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green back in uniform, he’s not dwelling on it. DeRozan is from the school of out of sight, out of mind.
By Joe Cowley
 
Screen_Shot_2023_01_26_at_7.34.51_PM.png
Crime
93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin
A woman crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after five fired Memphis Police Officers were charged in the murder of Black motorist Tyre Nichols.
Nation/World
District attorney says 5 Memphis officers are ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Five Memphis police officers are accused of beating motorist Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop Jan. 7. Nichols later died. The officers, who are all black, have been fired.
By Adrian Sainz | Associated Press and Rebecca Reynolds
 