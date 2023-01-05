The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
News Abortion Chicago

Walgreens, CVS to seek certification for dispensing abortion pills

Once certified, the two largest national pharmacy chains will be able to prescribe mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Walgreens, CVS to seek certification for dispensing abortion pills
CVS and Walgreens signs on adjacent corners at a Calumet City intersection.

Both Walgreens and CVS have said they will fill prescriptions for mifepristone, a drug that induces abortion, allowed under a recent FDA rule change.

Associated Press

Following an FDA rule change expanding the availability of abortion pills earlier this week, both Walgreens and CVS say they will seek certification to distribute one of the medications.

Once certified, both drugstore chains will be able to fill prescriptions for mifepristone, which stops an embryo from growing and can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks along.

A spokesperson for Deerfield-based Walgreens said the company is “working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements” as it prepares to fill prescriptions for the drug.

Also known under the brand name Mifeprex, mifepristone interrupts the production of progesterone and breaks down the uterine lining.

Up to 48 hours after taking mifepristone, another drug, misopristone, known by the brand name Cytotec, is used to flush the embryo out of the uterus.

Mifeprex was approved by the FDA in 2000, with a generic version approved in 2019.

Until Tuesday’s ruling, CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies were not allowed to stock mifepristone, though pharmacists were able to prescribe misoprostol on its own.

Walgreens operates about 9,000 pharmacies nationwide, including almost 600 in Illinois. CVS has nearaly 10,000 pharmacies nationwide, with 340 in Illinois.

Under the new program, people seeking medication abortions don’t have to go to pharmacies in person. They can get a prescription through a Telehealth appointment and receive pills in the mail where permitted by law.

Once certified, pharmacies must make sure each health care provider is also certified before filling or shipping a mifepristone prescription.

“Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in a statement.

FDA rulings limited the distribution of mifepristone to in-person pickup at select locations until the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2021, the FDA announced plans to permanently allow mifepristone pills to be ordered online and mailed directly to customers.

Medication abortions have a 99.6% success rate, according to the Food and Drug Administration. They account for nearly half of U.S. abortions today, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group supporting abortion rights.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Next Up In News
6 months after Highland Park massacre, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts continues recovery
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent
Beating of restaurant owner lands man six-year prison sentence
New K-9 for Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a nose for electronics, crime
Rosi Mittermaier, Olympic skiing champion, dies at 72
Missing artist Theophilus London found safe, family says
The Latest
Cooper Roberts has to use a wheelchair after he was shot in his spine and paralyzed during the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
6 months after Highland Park massacre, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts continues recovery
Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting in which seven people were killed and nearly 50 others wounded.
By David Struett
 
Tenant Becca Smith, 26, was among those protesting outside her Logan Square apartment building Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. About two dozen renters say they’re withholding part of their rent for January to protest the lack of heat in their building for two weeks in December.
Chicago
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent
The tenants say it took two weeks for the problem to be solved.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former Bears returner Devin Hester is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.
Bears
Bears coach: Devin Hester revolutionized football like Elway or Manning
Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL the same way that John Elway and Peyton Manning did, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Thursday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
News
Beating of restaurant owner lands man six-year prison sentence
During his trial, attorneys for Jinhuang Zheng argued that he was actually afraid of the restaurant owner and had tried several times to recover the money legitimately.
By Jon Seidel
 
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (left), and Prince Harry walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.&nbsp;
Books
In upcoming memoir, Prince Harry claims William attacked him during an argument, report says
The Guardian on Thursday said it obtained an advance copy of the book, “Spare,” due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 