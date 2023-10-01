The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Registration now open for Illinois residents who own assault weapons

Under a new law that took effect earlier this year, residents in possession of assault weapons are required to submit an endorsement affidavit by Jan. 1, 2024.

By  Mary Norkol
   
An endorsement affidavit is now available for Illinois residents who are required to register their assault weapons under a new ban signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year.

The affidavit must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2024.

People in Illinois who possessed assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles and .50 caliber cartridges before the law was passed must submit the affidavit, but large capacity ammunition feeding devices don’t require one.

Guns won’t be confiscated as a result of the new law, but the registration affidavit is still required.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect immediately when Pritzker signed the bill Jan. 10 and has spurred a flurry of court challenges since then. The Illinois Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the law in a 4-3 vote last month following a lawsuit filed by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.

Opponents of the law have vowed to seek out avenues in federal court to challenge it once again.

“Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have criminalized hundreds of thousands of legal gun owners,” Caulkins told the Chicago Sun-Times after the state Supreme Court ruling, adding he’s confident the ban “will eventually be overturned” in federal court.

The affidavit can be submitted through the Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau website using a resident’s FOID card account. A tutorial video is available on the website.

The Latest
Crime scene tape.
News
Man fatally shot in West Town
He was outside in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone approached him and began firing shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Motorcyclist killed in Logan Square hit-and-run
The man was stopped at a red light in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Road when he was hit by a car, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ Tyson Bagent promoted to second-string QB
Veteran Nathan Peterman was the team’s second-stringer the first three games this season even as the Bears cut him and re-signed him two weeks ago.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Russell Wilson playing against the Broncos.
Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Broncos
The 0-3 Bears desperately need a win. Here’s how they can pull it off.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool’s tenure reaches a new low
The Bears made Chase Claypool a healthy scratch Sunday, two days after the wide receiver said the team wasn’t using him properly.
By Patrick Finley
 