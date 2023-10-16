The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Riverdale to assist those affected by summer flooding, storms

Specialists will help victims apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and answer any questions.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration removes garbage and destroyed objects from Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded in July.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

A temporary Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Riverdale to help renters, homeowners and business owners impacted by the severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 2.

The center, located at 14401 S. Stewart Ave., is run by FEMA and will be open through Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help those affected by the severe weather apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and answer any questions, according to a FEMA statement.

The location of six other centers across Cook County can be found on the FEMA website. For help, call the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362.

Anyone requiring accommodations or a language interpreter should call 800-621-3362 or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance. For more information about disaster recovery efforts in Illinois visit FEMA’s website.

The deadline to register with FEMA is October 30, 2023.

