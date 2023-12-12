The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Former CPS teacher continued to sexually abuse students after suspension, suit alleges

Attorneys for two families say they were not notified that elementary teacher Andrew Castro had been removed from teaching in May 2021 over abuse allegations and that he continued abusing three boys outside school.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Former CPS teacher continued to sexually abuse students after suspension, suit alleges
Andrew Castro, a former gym teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School, is accused of grooming at least three of his students. He remains in custody at Cook County Jail.

A former gym teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School, Andrew Castro, is accused of grooming at least three of his students. He remains in custody at Cook County Jail.

Google Maps

A Chicago Public Schools teacher continued to sexually abuse children for months after he was removed from a Northwest Side elementary school during an investigation, a lawsuit says.

CPS alerted parents in May 2021 that they had removed Andrew Castro from Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary after an allegation of sex abuse. But the school’s letter didn’t name him, so parents of three abused children were unaware that Castro, who had befriended the families, was a threat, lawyers say.

He targeted the boys because their parents were immigrants who spoke little English, lawyers say.

CPS “didn’t do enough to warn the parents that this individual was a threat” and the abuse continued into 2022, Cass Casper, one of the lawyers representing the three children, said at a news conference Tuesday.

“That is a failure in the notification system to parents about threats posed by employees,” Cass said.

Castro, 37, taught gym at the Avondale school for years. In June, he was criminally charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child.

The civil suit was filed in federal court in October against the Chicago Board of Education on behalf of the boys, who were 10, 11 and 12 when the alleged abuse began in 2018.

The board has asked a judge to pause the civil suit until the conclusion of the criminal case. But the boys’ lawyers want the lawsuit to continue so they can determine how seriously CPS took complaints made against the teacher that they claim initially went nowhere.

Attorney Bob Fioretti speaks Tuesday at a news conference on a lawsuit filed by the parents of three boys against Andrew Castro and Chicago Public Schools.

Attorney Bob Fioretti speaks Tuesday at a news conference on a lawsuit filed by the parents of three boys against Andrew Castro and Chicago Public Schools.

Dave Struett/Sun-Times

Lawyers said the school received at least four complaints against Castro by May of 2021, when the school sent a letter to parents.

Asked for comment, CPS said it does not comment on pending lawsuits and provided a copy of the May 2021 letter.

Castro, who remains held at Cook County Jail on the criminal charges, targeted the children because they came from vulnerable immigrant families, lawyers said. Two of the boys are brothers; the other is a cousin.

“He became aware that this was an underprivileged family — a family who cannot necessarily speak English well, a family that is in need — and he took advantage of that,” Casper said.

Castro allegedly began texting the boys and buying them gifts, according to the lawsuit. This allegedly continued from 2018 to 2022.

“He would take them out to a bowling alley; he would take them out to movies,” Cass said. He then allegedly met the children’s families and offered to do work on the family’s house. “He built himself as like a friend of the family,” he said.

The teacher eventually invited the children over to his home, where the abuse happened, lawyers said. He played games with the kids in which the children would have to remove their clothes if they lost, Cass said. He allegedly raped one of the boys.

The parents of the boys did not learn of the abuse until May 2023, when they found out one of the boys was harming himself and he confided in them, the lawsuit states.

Cass and other lawyers representing the children, including Bob Fioretti and Patrycja Karlin, said CPS should have taken the complaints against the teacher more seriously and suspended him earlier.

Since CPS changed the way it handles sex abuse allegations in 2018, more than 2,000 complaints have been filed with the school district’s Office of the Inspector General, the lawyers said. Of those, 135 cases were found to have substantiated sexual misconduct, they said.

Read the lawsuit:

Next Up In News
CTA will reduce train speeds on Yellow Line in response to crash, federal investigators say
In strip club extortion case, brother of ex-Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg found guilty
Former Ald. Danny Solis, who wore wire for FBI, takes witness stand in Burke trial. ‘I was trying to help myself.’
Chicago’s top Google searches of 2023
After backlash, Chicago City Council drops restrictive new rules to public seating at its meetings
City Council set to alter paid leave ordinance, but not enough to satisfy business leaders
The Latest
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people, last Thursday.
Transportation
CTA will reduce train speeds on Yellow Line in response to crash, federal investigators say
The National Transportation Safety Board is focusing on CTA rail signals, railcar brakes and track conditions as it tries to determine why the train couldn’t avoid hitting the snowplow near the Howard Street station.
By Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
 
Former President Barack Obama reads “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes to a pre-kindergarten class Tuesday at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore.
Obama surprises South Shore Pre-K class with presents and a story
Barack Obama — donning a Santa cap with a red sack full of presents slung over his shoulder — smiled as he greeted the children, who were unaware that they’d be visited by the former president.
By Mohammad Samra
 
The now-closed Arnie’s Idle Hour in Harvey.
In strip club extortion case, brother of ex-Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg found guilty
Rommell Kellogg was accused of collecting payments from Arnie’s Idle Hour in Harvey in exchange for the city not closing the club, where prostitution flourished, prosecutors said.
By Frank Main
 
Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic scrap against the Predators last week.
Blackhawks
Seth Jones’ injury, Kevin Korchinski’s absence leaves Blackhawks with skeleton defense
Jones did not travel with the Hawks on their trip to Edmonton and Seattle after suffering an upper-body injury Sunday. Without him, the Hawks’ defensive corps are direly shorthanded.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_117903410.jpg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Former Ald. Danny Solis, who wore wire for FBI, takes witness stand in Burke trial. ‘I was trying to help myself.’
Burke’s defense attorneys made good on their promise to call Solis to testify, forcing him out into the open nearly five years after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed his cooperation with the feds in January 2019.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 