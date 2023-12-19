The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Chicago’s snowplow naming contest is back for more snow puns

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 finalists and let residents vote for their favorites next month in a citywide vote.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Chicago’s snowplow naming contest is back for more snow puns
Late Season Midwest Winter Storm Brings Snow To Chicago

Residents with a love for puns and snowplows can enter the city’s second “You Name a Snowplow” contest. Previous winning names include “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Got good holiday puns up your sleeve? Chicagoans who love winter snow management are invited to give a nickname to their neighborhood snowplow through the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest.

Starting this week, residents can submit potential names, like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Snowplow,” until Jan. 12, 2024 or until the city receives 20,000 submissions, whichever comes first.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched the annual snowplow naming contest last year. Winning names included “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Submissions can be made at www.chicagoshovels.org and are limited to 50 characters and one per resident.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will narrow down submissions to 50 finalists and let residents vote for their favorites next month in a citywide vote. The voting period runs between Jan. 22 and Feb. 2.

The top six names will be featured on one snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts, joining the named snowplows announced earlier this year.

Once the six winners are chosen, residents will be able to view their newly named vehicles through the city’s snowplow tracker. Those who submitted the winning names will get the chance to take a photo with the snowplow they named.

Next Up In News
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Chicago police supervisor retires while facing demotion for failing to respond to fatal crash involving off-duty cop
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s anti-violence strategy takes ex-Mayor Lightfoot’s plans to a new level in 4 violent neighborhoods
Two former lifeguards sue Chicago Park District, saying they suffered sexual abuse when they were minors
Madigan asks judge to put his criminal case on hold while Supreme Court considers Indiana corruption case
The Latest
Philipp Kurashev (left) has played well this season despite the Blackhawks’ struggles.
Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev continues to be a bright spot in Blackhawks’ bleak season
Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard, much-improved passing ability and effort to be more vocal has translated into 17 points in 24 games so far, putting him on pace for a career year. He missed Tuesday’s game due to illness, however.
By Ben Pope
 
Torrey Craig
Bulls
Right foot injury could sideline Bulls forward Torrey Craig for months
After suffering the injury in Miami over the weekend, the test results came back on Tuesday and they weren’t great for Craig. The key reserve could miss 8-to-10 weeks.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Reno, Nev., on Sunday. A lower court in Colorado ruled that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it wasn’t clear that the insurrection clause applied to presidents.
Nation/World
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
The move to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot will likely lead to a showdown before the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press
 
Hersey’s Kyle Irwin (5) and Nick Ahlquist (1) battle for the ball with Lake Zurich’s Connor Strauss (20).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Police stand in front of a highly damaged white sedan, with its front bumper laying on the ground.
Police Reform
Chicago police supervisor retires while facing demotion for failing to respond to fatal crash involving off-duty cop
The supervisor didn’t show up to assume control of the scene and didn’t notify the Bureau of Internal Affairs, sources said.
By Tom Schuba
 