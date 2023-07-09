CTA bus crash involving a wrong-way SUV driver on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves a woman dead, 15 injured
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday when a wrong-way SUV crashed into the bus in the northbound lanes near the 4400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the police said.
A CTA bus crash just before 6 a.m. Sunday involving a sport-utility vehicle driving the wrong way near the 4400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive left a woman in the SUV dead and 15 people injured.
The woman, who as a passenger in the Dodge Journey, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the police, who said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another woman who in the SUV was at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to police.
Local activists join forces to identify man accused of Rainbow Beach assault on 4-year-old: ‘Something out of a horror movie’
The Latest
More than a decade after scandal hit the historic cemetery, local advocates say there’s still much left to be desired, with wooden markers broken and rain causing Emmett Till’s grave to constantly be submerged.
Local activists join forces to identify man accused of Rainbow Beach assault on 4-year-old: ‘Something out of a horror movie’
Community activists demanded the city install cameras at its beach facilities and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.
The costumes underwhelm and the chuckles are only occasional, but the energetic cast rises above the material.
A hazing scandal has turned into a major embarrassment for the school.
With two eateries on Navy Pier, Gomez is hoping to attract more locals year-round, and inspire other Latinos to pursue their business dreams.