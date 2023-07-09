CTA bus crash involving a wrong-way SUV driver on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves a woman dead, 15 injured

A CTA bus crash just before 6 a.m. Sunday involving a sport-utility vehicle driving the wrong way near the 4400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive left a woman in the SUV dead and 15 people injured.

The woman, who as a passenger in the Dodge Journey, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the police, who said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another woman who in the SUV was at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to police.

