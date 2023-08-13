The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
News Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Lil Durk’s United Center show ends early as cops respond to false report of shooter

Durk was nearing the end of his set when concertgoers began running for exits, according to videos posted to social media.

By  David Struett and Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Lil Durk’s United Center show ends early as cops respond to false report of shooter
American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, known professionally as Lil Durk.

American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, known professionally as Lil Durk.

Getty images

Chicago police officers, including at least one armed with a rifle, responded to a false report of an active shooter at the United Center, cutting short a concert by rapper Lil Durk Saturday evening.

Durk was nearing the end of his set when concertgoers began running for exits, according to videos posted to social media.

One video showed a CPD officer showing up with a rifle, while other videos showed people fighting in the stands.

In a statement, police said the “incident was not bonafide. There was no active shooter.”

Police did not release any other details of the incident or their response.

As people left, some stole merchandise from an unmanned table, some videos showed.

After the show, Durk posted to social media: “Don’t believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago. Who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can report y’all crazy a-- .”

Lil Durk posted to social media following a false report of a shooting at his United Center concert.

Lil Durk posted to social media following a false report of a shooting at his United Center concert.

Instagram

The United Center and Durk’s representative did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Durk, 30, had reportedly canceled most of his tour’s shows following a medical episode in July, except for shows Friday and Saturday at the United Center. He performed solo on Friday and on Saturday was part of the WGCI Summer Jam.

Durk, whose given name is Durk Derrick Banks, is the Chicago-born founder of the music label Only the Family, which has featured other Chicago drill artists including the late King Von.

Related

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Roseland
String of armed robberies reported on North, Northwest sides
Hydrant repair crews face water, pressure
5-year-old boy hospitalized after hit by car while crossing street in Irving Park
Man fatally shot in Pilsen
Man found shot to death in Austin
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Police found the man in the 100 block of West 109th Place with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
String of armed robberies reported on North, Northwest sides
In each case, three to six gunmen would get out of a car, approach the victims, steal their property then flee.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Department of Water Management crew — Kevin Franklin, Robert Laws, Dorian Minor and supervisor Charlie Brown — tackle a city hydrant at Damen Avenue and Fulton Street.
Columnists
Hydrant repair crews face water, pressure
Water department workers make sure that when the fire department opens a hydrant, something comes out.
By Neil Steinberg
 
P!NK performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Wrigley Field, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Music
Pink wows Wrigley Field sold-out crowd in colorful, carnival wild ride of a show
No one does what Pink does live, and the fearless gymnastic grace of her shows sets them apart as a dazzling display of physical strength and bravery. Not to mention the feat of being able to deliver her booming vocals while suspended upside-down.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs are rolling, but Brewers won’t roll over. Says Christian Yelich: ‘We’re pretty good, too’
Everybody keeps talking about run differential, but the bigger story is the first-place Brewers’ 24-10 record in one-run games.
By Steve Greenberg
 