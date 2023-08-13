Lil Durk’s United Center show ends early as cops respond to false report of shooter

Chicago police officers, including at least one armed with a rifle, responded to a false report of an active shooter at the United Center, cutting short a concert by rapper Lil Durk Saturday evening.

Durk was nearing the end of his set when concertgoers began running for exits, according to videos posted to social media.

One video showed a CPD officer showing up with a rifle, while other videos showed people fighting in the stands.

In a statement, police said the “incident was not bonafide. There was no active shooter.”

Police did not release any other details of the incident or their response.

As people left, some stole merchandise from an unmanned table, some videos showed.

After the show, Durk posted to social media: “Don’t believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago. Who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can report y’all crazy a-- .”

The United Center and Durk’s representative did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Durk, 30, had reportedly canceled most of his tour’s shows following a medical episode in July, except for shows Friday and Saturday at the United Center. He performed solo on Friday and on Saturday was part of the WGCI Summer Jam.

Durk, whose given name is Durk Derrick Banks, is the Chicago-born founder of the music label Only the Family, which has featured other Chicago drill artists including the late King Von.