The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Pritzker says Chicago could house asylum-seekers in unused buildings, not winter tent basecamps

After Mayor Brandon Johnson announced last week the city inked a one-year, $29.4 million contract with GardaWorld Federal Services to set up a camp, Pritzker’s office said it addressed concerns around “cultural competency.”

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Pritzker says Chicago could house asylum-seekers in unused buildings, not winter tent basecamps
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks with reporters after a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks with reporters Thursday after a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said he continues to have concerns about Chicago’s plan to set up winter tent basecamps for an increasing number of asylum-seekers from South America and suggested officials may seek to offer shelters in unused buildings instead.

After Mayor Brandon Johnson announced last week a one-year, $29.4 million contract with GardaWorld Federal Services to set up a camp, Pritzker’s office said it addressed concerns around “cultural competency” by holding meetings with officials from the company and city.

Pritzker said the city could instead create shelters in existing, unused buildings. He said the federal government could offer buildings, but the state and federal governments haven’t yet identified any.

“I have concerns about it, and we continue to have conversations about it,” Pritzker told reporters after his keynote at a cannabis business conference in downtown Chicago.

“With a lack of existing buildings to put people in, I know the city has looked at this as one of its options. But I don’t think this is the only option,” Pritzker said.

Related

The state has a contract with GardaWorld through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, but it’s never been used at the state level, Pritzker said. However, the contract can be used by counties and cities, as Chicago has.

Although GardaWorld is a controversial choice — the company has been accused of mistreating migrant children at the border and labor trafficking — the state has few options for companies that provide emergency services and can construct shelters on short notice, Pritzker said.

The state already paid $328 million to address the crisis, and has been working closely with the city on the crises, Pritzker said. The federal government could offer additional help by reimbursing the state, and could offer help in the form of personnel, such as immigration attorneys and people who help filing paperwork, Pritzker said.

While Pritzker blamed much of the crisis on southern Republican mayors and governors sending migrants to Chicago as a political stunt, he also addressed the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas, who has directed buses of migrants to Chicago.

“I will say that I think that the mayor of El Paso needs to listen to the cities that he’s sending folks to and to start thinking about whether or not this ought to be spread across the country. Why is he not sending anybody to Idaho, Wyoming?” Pritzker said.

Related

Pritzker said officials are sending migrants to Chicago, not because it’s a sanctuary city or state, but because they know people in Illinois will take care of them and allocate resources.

“But the reality is that states that are controlled by Republicans ought to be offering the same services. We all are immigrants; virtually everybody in the United States is an immigrant. And many people, including my relatives who arrived here 150 years ago, got very little help, but a little bit of help from local social service agencies, like we’re helping to provide for them here in Chicago now,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the state has made grants available to cities that offer buildings to migrants.

Pritzker said it’s not viable to move migrants to rural communities because they lack services.

“Those kids need to go to schools and some of those schools are not big enough to be able to handle the number of kids,” he said.

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

Long waits for work visas

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s tent city plans

How to pay

Next Up In News
2 Chicago cops acquitted of shooting that wounded unarmed man in Pilsen
The Signature Room abruptly closes after 30 years due to ‘severe economic hardship’
Break-in reported at Gage Park migrant shelter
Man shot on CTA Red Line platform collapses into train car
Businessman who bribed 2 lawmakers argues for leniency
Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 82
The Latest
Brian Bannister, White Sox’ senior advisor to pitching. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
New White Sox pitching voice Brian Bannister comes well regarded
“This was an opportunity to be a little more empowered and have a l bigger impact on the club and the direction and really get involved in every area,” Bannister said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi looks on from a private box as his team played the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final. An injury kept Messi out of the lineup.
Chicago Fire
Despite his absence, Lionel Messi keeps hold on American fans
But an injury puts an appearance at Soldier Field next week in doubt.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP and Tim Reynolds | AP
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bottom-Feeder Bowl
Bears? Broncos? This will be ugly.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_16_at_11.43.03_AM.png
Police Reform
2 Chicago cops acquitted of shooting that wounded unarmed man in Pilsen
Judge Lawrence Flood ruled the police officers were within their rights to protect themselves when they opened fire first, shooting Miguel Medina on July 22 last year.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
PepRally_20230918_200.jpg
Sports Media
How Darren Pang returned to the Blackhawks as their lead TV analyst
On Thursday night, Pang will debut on NBC Sports Chicago, alongside play-by-play voice Chris Vosters, for the Hawks’ preseason opener against the Blues at the United Center.
By Jeff Agrest
 