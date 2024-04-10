Mayor reverses course, will call for $70 million in funding for migrant care, key City Council member says
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), says city officials are acting based on their expectation that busing will ramp up again as the Democratic National Convention nears.
Mayor Brandon Johnson, in an apparent reversal on funding for migrant care, now plans to ask the City Council to authorize an additional $70 million to address the ongoing crisis, according to some Council members.
In January, Johnson met with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and reached a deal to request additional funding from City Council according to sources familiar with the discussion, but later backed out.
This week Johnson began meeting with alderpersons behind closed doors, briefing them on a proposal to approve an extra $70 million in funding for migrant services, as part of a package with the state and county, according to those familiar with the meetings.
Asked about the reports of the briefings, and a possible new funding request, Johnson's office had no comment.
The proposed $70 million would be in addition to the $150 million set aside in the 2024 city budget to address the migrant crisis.
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), who has discussed the proposal with mayor’s office staff, says the funding would allow the city to shelter an additional 15,000 people.
City officials estimate more than 38,000 migrants have been transported to Chicago since the crisis began in August 2022, though the pace of arrivals has slowed greatly, with just five people awaiting shelter placements as of Tuesday morning.
But Ramirez-Rosa says the busing of migrants is expected to increase again as the Democratic National Convention draws closer.
“There are certain responsibilities that come with being the host city for the DNC and unfortunately, in this political climate, it means that we are being targeted by [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott and other Republicans who are sending buses of migrants to the city of Chicago,” Ramirez-Rosa told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “We expect, based upon the intel that we received, that that's going to ramp up as we get closer to the DNC in August, so we need to be prepared as a city to meet that challenge head-on.”
Pritzker and Preckwinkle announced in February they would seek an additional $250 million from the state and county to respond to Chicago's migrant crisis, leaving a gap of $70 million that “all parties have agreed is needed to fund this humanitarian response,” according to a statement released that month from the governor's office.
Under the new proposal, the city would fill that $70 million shortfall, matching the county’s contribution.
At a news conference Tuesday, Pritzker had nothing but praise for the mayor’s office, commending the city on their efforts to address the ongoing crisis, pushing back on a question from a reporter implying the Johnson was not taking the issue seriously.
“The city’s been working very hard at addressing the crisis of incoming buses that are being sent here from Texas,” Pritzker said. “We have been working together, the city, the county, the state — gosh, since August 2022 — to make sure we are providing everything that's necessary for people just to get a handle.”
Timeline of Chicago’s response to incoming migrants
August 2022: Chicago begins to receive buses of migrants sent from Texas
Jan 12: Temporary shelter for asylum-seekers receives neighborhood backlash
Apr 3: FOP boss files complaint about the city housing migrants in police stations
May 9: Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares a state of emergency amid a new surge of arrivals
Sept 1: Hundreds of migrants stuck at overcrowded O’Hare Airport shelter
Sept 7: Winterized base camps suggested under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new plan
Sept 20: Federal government announces it will expedite work visa process for Venezuelans seeking asylum
Nov 16: Chicago receives $160 million boost from the state to house and manage influx of migrants
Nov 17: Mayor Brandon Johnson limits shelter stays for migrants under new 60-day shelter rule
Nov 29: ‘Winterized tent’ construction begins in Brighton Park
Dec 1: Mercury, arsenic and other contaminants found at planned migrant tent location, according to environmental study
Dec 5: Gov. J.B. Pritzker stops construction of tents because of toxic chemicals found in soil
Ramirez-Rosa noted that regardless of what occurred in past discussions, the decision to approve additional city funding ultimately falls to the Council — and that money to help migrants has faced significant pushback from some members.
“The mayor is working really hard to brief aldermen and to ensure that we have all of our questions answered and that we understand exactly why this has been brought to us at this point in time,” Ramirez-Rosa said. “We, as a city signed up to host the DNC and so there are certain responsibilities that come with being the host city. … in 2024, being the host city for the DNC means that you have to ensure that the resources are in place to provide shelter for migrants as they arrive to the city from Republican states.”
Ramirez-Rosa would not share specific financial details until Johnson concludes his briefings, but said it was his understanding the additional funding would come from the city’s general fund.
The exact timeline for the proposal remains unclear but Ramirez-Rosa hopes the council will be able to vote on it in the coming weeks.
