The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

3 dead in Edgewater after hazardous materials response: officials

Two women and a man have died after hazmat call shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at a building in the 5800 block of North Broadway, fire officials said.

By  Rosemary Sobol and Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE 3 dead in Edgewater after hazardous materials response: officials
Chicago police investigate at Judge Fisher Apartments at 5821 N. Broadway, where three people died Friday morning following a hazardous materials response.

Chicago police investigate at Judge Fisher Apartments, 5821 N. Broadway, where three people died Friday after a hazardous materials response.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two women and a man died Friday after a hazardous materials emergency at a high-rise housing seniors in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The first call came in at 8:08 a.m. at 5821 N. Broadway, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. One man was dead on the scene and two women were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they died, Merritt said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victims as David Edwards, 53; Linda Daly, 70; and Royce Daugherty, 38. Autopsies determining the cause and manner of deaths were pending.

Merritt said it was unclear what happened at the building, the Judge Fisher apartments.

“It was not [carbon monoxide poisoning],’’ said Merritt. “It was not a fire.”

Chicago police confirmed three people died but had no further information.

The medical examiner’s report noted the three were in the same apartment unit.

The building is a 195-unit, high-rise senior building with studio and one-bedroom apartments that was built in 1965 and renovated in 2006, according to the Chicago Housing Authority’s website. The renovation was in conjunction with the CHA’s Plan for Transformation, according to the site.

Outside the building late Friday morning, Cora Allen, 68, said the apartment complex has been quiet since she moved in four months ago.

Nothing like this has ever happened, Allen said, adding the block is also quiet and calm.

“There’s no real violence in the building,” said Roberta Nunziato, 73.

Nunziato, who has lived in the building for more than five years, said she’s never seen this many police cars in front of the apartment building.

“This is totally unusual,” she said.

Nunziato said the building has a lunch program, a barbecue and meetings during the week. There’s a community feel, she said.

No one else in the building is in danger, said Matthew Aguilar, a CHA spokesperson.

Chicago police investigate at Judge Fisher Apartments at 5821 N. Broadway, where three people died Friday morning following a hazardous materials response.

Chicago police investigate at Judge Fisher Apartments, 5821 N. Broadway, where three people died Friday after a hazardous materials response.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A residential building at 5821 N. Broadway where three people died Friday following a hazardous materials response.

Three people died Friday after a hazardous materials response at this residential building at 5821 N. Broadway.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Hands-on experience wows kids at South Side Science Festival: ‘Exposure is everything’
5 dead after crash, chemical leak in downstate Teutopolis
Hours before potential federal shutdown, House passes a 45-day funding plan; Senate awaits
Why Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley was the only Democrat to vote no on the House stopgap funding bill
Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station
Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting
The Latest
Shakti Naresh, 6, tries a heat transfer experiment, wherein liquid is pushed up a handboiler, to demonstrate how the University of Chicago campus is heated during the 2nd annual South Side Science Festival at the University of Chicago’s Science Quads in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago
Hands-on experience wows kids at South Side Science Festival: ‘Exposure is everything’
The University of Chicago event brought a new generation of potential researchers closer to science.
By Violet Miller
 
1709998953.jpg
College Sports
Penn State gets it together in second half to rout Northwestern
Drew Allar threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and No. 6 Penn State beat Northwestern 41-13 on Saturday in Evanston.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Teutopolis, Ill. Federal regulators confirmed Saturday they are reviewing the crash of a semitruck carrying a toxic substance in central Illinois, resulting in “multiple fatalities” and dangerous air conditions that prompted the evacuation of area residents.
Downstate Illinois
5 dead after crash, chemical leak in downstate Teutopolis
About 500 people were being evacuated from the area of the crash in central Illinois due to an anhydrous ammonia leak.
By Kade Heather
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with members of the media following a meeting of the Republican House caucus on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The government is expected to enter a shutdown at midnight if a last-minute budget deal is not reached by the House on Saturday.
Washington
Hours before potential federal shutdown, House passes a 45-day funding plan; Senate awaits
With hours to go for the midnight deadline to fund the government, the Senate was also in for a rare weekend session and prepared to act next.
By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press and Kevin Freking | AP
 
Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, speaks to students — many of whom came from Ukraine — at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood on Oct. 6, 2022.
Nation/World
Why Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley was the only Democrat to vote no on the House stopgap funding bill
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, protested funding for Ukraine dropped from the stopgap funding bill the House passed on Saturday. He was the only Democratic no vote.
By Lynn Sweet
 