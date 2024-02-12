Carol Stream police officers who shot man to death murdered him, with ‘depraved hearts,’ family says

The Carol Stream police officers who fatally shot a man “acted with depraved hearts,” murdering someone who was unarmed, according to the lawyer the family has hired.

Attorney Andrew M. Stroth released a written statement Monday on behalf of the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was killed Feb. 3 in an apartment in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

The village showed body-camera footage of the shooting to Goodlow’s family last week.

“The family’s worse fears were confirmed during the viewing of the manicured, redacted and heavily edited video they were allowed to see on Feb. 9,” the statement said.

Asked for comment Monday, Carol Stream Village Manager William Holmer said the village supported the decision by investigators to show parts of the body-camera footage to the family. He said representatives of the police department contacted the family through Stroth, “pledging continued transparency moving forward.”

Members of Goodlow’s family, including his sister Kyenna McConico, spoke at a news conference Monday evening in front of the Carol Stream Police Department. They said they were shown “snippets” of video compiled from six officers’ body cameras.

McConico and others said the police are not being truthful about what happened.

