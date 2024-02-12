The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

Carol Stream police officers who shot man to death murdered him, with ‘depraved hearts,’ family says

Isaac Goodlow III was shot to death by Carol Stream police on Feb. 3. His sister says police are not being truthful about the circumstances leading to Goodlow’s death.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Carol Stream police officers who shot man to death murdered him, with ‘depraved hearts,’ family says
Isaac Goodlow III

Isaac Goodlow III

Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef via Daily Herald

The Carol Stream police officers who fatally shot a man “acted with depraved hearts,” murdering someone who was unarmed, according to the lawyer the family has hired.

Attorney Andrew M. Stroth released a written statement Monday on behalf of the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was killed Feb. 3 in an apartment in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

The village showed body-camera footage of the shooting to Goodlow’s family last week.

“The family’s worse fears were confirmed during the viewing of the manicured, redacted and heavily edited video they were allowed to see on Feb. 9,” the statement said.

Asked for comment Monday, Carol Stream Village Manager William Holmer said the village supported the decision by investigators to show parts of the body-camera footage to the family. He said representatives of the police department contacted the family through Stroth, “pledging continued transparency moving forward.”

Members of Goodlow’s family, including his sister Kyenna McConico, spoke at a news conference Monday evening in front of the Carol Stream Police Department. They said they were shown “snippets” of video compiled from six officers’ body cameras.

McConico and others said the police are not being truthful about what happened.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Chicago Public Schools proposes ending Aramark school cleaning contract
2 hospitalized after fire in Tinley Park senior home
Cubs surprise Advocate patients with spring training trip
Gun rights group asks Supreme Court to overturn Illinois assault weapon ban
Architectural Artifacts closing, relocating to Texas
Ex-lawmaker convicted of cheating on taxes, in a case tied to corruption probe that led to Madigan indictment
The Latest
Sports
Tiger Woods starts new year with new look now that Nike deal is over
Woods and Nike ended 27 years together at the end of last year. He wore the swoosh on his shirt for the final time at the PNC Championship that he played with his son, Charlie.
By Associated Press
 
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR-15-style rifle.
News
Gun rights group asks Supreme Court to overturn Illinois assault weapon ban
Lawsuit challenges state law passed after 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July shooting that left 7 dead and nearly 50 wounded.
By Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Patrick Mahomes talking at a news conference.
Sports
Bears need QB who gives them margin, like Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs
The Chiefs are solving a totally different — and preferable — equation than the Bears have been. Everything changes when the right quarterback is in place.
By Jason Lieser
 
Yasmani Grandal
Sports
Pirates adding former White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal: AP source
The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, pending a physical.
By Associated Press
 
State Sen. Robert Peters last year.
Editorials
Bill requiring attorneys when police interrogate minors is the right move
Law enforcement officials have complained that the proposal would delay solving crimes. But juveniles are more likely to give false confessions, and it’s better to get it right than quick.
By CST Editorial Board
 