Striking CTU members at Instituto del Progreso Latino reach tentative agreement

Chicago Teachers Union members at Instituto del Progreso Latino in Little Village could end their strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools this weekend.

Members of the union working at Instituto Health Science Career Academy and Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy have been on strike since Tuesday demanding better wages and more resources. The strike has been suspended after the union reached a tentative contract with the school district, according to a post from the union on the social media platform X.

The union will vote on the contract before deciding whether to end the strike.

The agreement includes gains in special education staffing, recruitment and retaining of bilingual staff and support staff like a librarian and school nurse, according to the union, which represents 48 staff members at both Instituto schools.

The schools focus on bilingual education, which the majority of the 550 students across both schools need urgently. The union also demanded better resources for the 130 students with special education needs.

"We have kids that are lost. They need extra support within the classroom,” Maureen O’Donnell, who teaches world history, civics and consumer education, told the Chicago Sun-Times last week.

Last week, the schools' chief operating officer Carlos Jaramillo accused the union of acting to "further their own political agenda" and refusing to bargain in good faith.

CTU, CPS and Instituto del Progreso Latino didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.