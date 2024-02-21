Historic Pullman Foundation names new executive director — ‘I’m coming back to a community that I truly love’

The Historic Pullman Foundation, which focuses on supporting the Pullman National Historical Park and helping preserve the neighborhood's distinctive buildings, named Robert Montgomery as its new executive director Tuesday.

Montgomery, who grew up just minutes from Pullman in Rosemoor, was selected after a five-month-long search, the foundation said.

“I’m coming back to a community that I truly love,” Montgomery said. "I moved back to Chicago in 2021, and I live in the house I grew up in. To be able to work here as well is a blessing."

Montgomery was brought on to help the foundation raise funds for the Pullman National Historic Park and create partnerships and strengthen relationships with the community.

"Growing the Historic Pullman Foundation and developing the national park will mean the world to me,” Montgomery said.

Robert Montgomery, executive director of the Historic Pullman Foundation. Provided

In the late-19th century, Pullman was a company town. It was home to the Pullman Palace Car Co. factory, which built and fixed train cars until 1982, and the town was made up of the company's workforce. It later was annexed by Chicago. The factory was converted into a visitor's center, and in 2021 it was designated a national monument.

The foundation has helped preserve and educate the public about the park's history since 1973, working to acquire and restore historic buildings in Pullman, develop educational programs and manage volunteers.

“Robert’s strong fundraising background and his many years as a successful executive director made him a perfect choice for us,” said Maria P. Hibbs, the foundation's board president.

"It feels like Pullman is at an inflection point for real development, and Robert brings the experience and the leadership to drive us forward," said Bart Daress, director of communications.

One of the foundation's main goals is to help make Pullman a destination that will attract Chicagoans and visitors from across the country. The foundation and its partners are currently focusing on rebuilding Market Hall, which was historically used as leasing space for businesses, and bringing historic Pullman railcars to the national park.

Montgomery has dedicated a large part of his career to helping charitable organizations grow their fundraising and develop strategies to deal with challenges they've faced. He was most recently the executive director of the Urban Muslim Minority Alliance but has also previously worked for United Way of Metropolitan Chicago,the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana and Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

Montgomery will take over for Julian Jackson, who was the executive director the last three years.

“Pullman is a special place, for Chicagoans, for all Americans,” Montgomery said. “And I’m thrilled to lead the Historic Pullman Foundation at this remarkable moment.”