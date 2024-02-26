CTA bus hits 11-year-old girl on scooter in South Chicago

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a CTA bus in South Chicago on Monday.

The girl was on an electric scooter going southeast in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:41 p.m. when she was "involved in a traffic crash" with a CTA bus going southbound on the street, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police said no other information was available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.