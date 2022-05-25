The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Chicago birders mourn iconic piping plovers, the late Monty and missing Rose: ‘The story’s not over’

After Monty’s unexpected death on Montrose Beach May 13 — and Rose’s unexpected absence — volunteers and piping plover fans came together to honor the couple’s memory.

By Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Chicago birders mourn iconic piping plovers, the late Monty and missing Rose: ‘The story’s not over’
Jeanette Uy pays her respects Wednesday at a memorial set up for Monty and Rose, two renowned piping plovers who previously nested at Montrose Beach. Monty died earlier this month, and Rose is feared dead, too.

Jeanette Uy pays her respects Wednesday at a memorial set up for Monty and Rose, two renowned piping plovers who previously nested at Montrose Beach. Monty died earlier this month, and Rose is feared dead, too.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Just feet away from where Chicagoans were first captivated by the city’s famous and endangered piping plover couple, Monty and Rose, volunteers and community members came together Wednesday to grieve their loss.

Monty, the male plover, died at the beach May 13 after volunteers noticed him behaving oddly and stumbling. Rose, the female piping plover, hasn’t returned to Montrose Beach for months and is feared dead.

Melissa Foster — who was first introduced to Monty and Rose when volunteers stopped her from accidentally running into the tiny birds’ small habitat in 2019 — said she was crushed by the news of Monty’s death.

“I was utterly flattened,” Foster said.

Monty and Rose were first spotted at Montrose Beach in 2019 and had returned for three seasons to mate and hatch their chicks, their once small protected area gradually being expanded into a large fenced-in space on the beach where fans of the couple would try to catch glimpses in the spring and summer.

Piping plover mates Rose (left) and Monty, pictured on Montrose Beach in April 2021.

Piping plover mates Rose (left) and Monty, pictured on Montrose Beach in April 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Janet Pellegrini and Linda Radtke, who both volunteered to guard the piping plovers for all three seasons, said Monty’s death sent shockwaves through the tight-knit bird-watching community that had grown to be their protectors.

“Your family and friends understand, but no one else understands why you’re crying about a bird,” Pellegrini said.

Related

At Wednesday’s memorial, volunteers took turns standing in front of around 100 attendees to share their experiences on the beach, sometimes in grueling heat or torrential rain, watching over the little birds.

“There was laughter, tears and so much anxiety,” said Daniela Herrera, a 27-year-old volunteer who was on duty when Monty died.

“I’m glad that Monty was not alone when he passed,” Herrera said. “I hope he felt my love in that moment and felt the love from all of Chicago as well.”

Around 100 people sit during a memorial celebration for Monty and Rose Wednesday at Montrose Beach.

Around 100 people sit during a memorial celebration for Monty and Rose Wednesday at Montrose Beach.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Herrera echoed a sentiment shared by many of the volunteers, as well as Chicagoans who watched the plovers’ journey from afar: their presence was more than just a conservation effort or a birding attraction. For Herrera, they fostered connections between her and Latinx community members who would visit the beach.

“They’d open up to me and tell me about their relationships to birds, the land in their home country of Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador and Columbia,” Herrera said. “Monty and Rose facilitated a beautiful connection between me and the Latinx community that used Montrose for recreation, play and relaxation. For that, I thank them.”

Foster said the city’s efforts to protect the birds inspired a sense of hope that she hadn’t seen before.

“I saw the best of humanity here,” Foster said.

Tamima Itani, the lead volunteer coordinator for Chicago Piping Plovers, said the group is committed to keeping the habitat on Montrose Beach protected, which they’ve unofficially named the Monty and Rose Habitat Expansion.

But, Radtke said, “the story’s not over.”

One of Monty and Rose’s 2021 chicks, Imani, has been spotted on the beach in recent days, foraging just feet away from where his dad took his final breath, volunteers said.

Now, it’s time to play “plover matchmaker,” in hopes of finding Imani a mate that will want to take over the spot where his parents once resided.

A memorial is set up for Monty and Rose Wednesday at Montrose Beach.

A memorial is set up for Monty and Rose Wednesday at Montrose Beach.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Peoples Gas wipes out balances for thousands with overdue bills
Pritzker, Lightfoot, other local Democrats rip Texas governor for injecting Chicago into school shooting debate
Man jailed since 1999 gets new trial after judge rips CPD detective for framing ‘random men’
Texas governor’s remarks insult families impacted by gun violence
CPS’ $175M pension payment narrowly approved by Board of Ed as City Hall ripped for saddling district with debt
Workers at two Edgewater Starbucks stores vote to unionize — first in Chicago for coffee giant
The Latest
Joe Kelly left the White Sox’ game against the Red Sox Wednesday.
White Sox
Joe Kelly exits White Sox game with left hamstring tightened
Kelly will be re-evaluated Thursday morning
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lucas Giolito allowed one run over six innings against the Red Sox Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox have concerns but starting pitching not one of them
Lucas Giolito throws six innings of one-run ball vs. Red Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Umpire Dan Merzel ejects Manager David Ross in the ninth inning of the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park
Cubs
Rowan Wick and Joey Votto exchange words, David Ross ejected in Cubs’ loss to Reds
David Ross said he took issue with the umpires not meeting to discuss whether Reds reliever Hunter Strickland had intentionally hit Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom.
By Maddie Lee
 
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities, making them disease-fighting tools. Studies show that tart cherry juice can improve sleep.
Eat Well
Tart cherry juice can help you sleep better
Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone. After eating tart cherries, melatonin levels rise significantly in test subjects which often contributes to improved sleep.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Peoples Gas is wiping out overdue bill balances for thousands of customers in the Chicago area.
Metro/State
Peoples Gas wipes out balances for thousands with overdue bills
Customers can still apply for assistance until May 31 through the nonprofit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, or directly through People Gas.
By Cadence Quaranta
 