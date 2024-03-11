The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
News News Crime

Fire on tracks halts CTA Red and Purple train service in Lakeview

Firefighters responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put out shortly after they arrived

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Fire on tracks halts CTA Red and Purple train service in Lakeview

Chicago Fire Departments Engine 78 leaves the scene after crews put down a fire on the CTA Red Line tracks north Monday in Lake View.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

CTA Red and Purple train service was stopped Monday afternoon in Lake View after a fire broke out on the tracks near the Addison train station.

Firefighters responded to a call about 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put down shortly after they arrived, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CTA workers inspect the damage done by a fire on the CTA Red Line tracks just north of the Addison Red Line station in Lake View on Monday afternoon. Rail service on parts of the Red and Purple lines were disrupted.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended Red Line service between the Howard and Belmont stops and the Purple Line service was completely shut down as firefighters battled the flames.

Shuttle buses were available between the Howard and Belmont stops.

Trains were not running as of 4 p.m.

Next Up In News
Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies
CTA announces spring cleaning for rail and bus stations
Biden’s budget proposal for a second term includes tax breaks for families, lower health care costs
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Michigan man who murdered Illinois woman in Germany gets life in prison
Bears would put $2B in private money into publicly owned lakefront stadium under new push
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaking at the YMCA Allard Center, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Goffstown, N.H. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Washington
Biden’s budget proposal for a second term includes tax breaks for families, lower health care costs
Though it’s unlikely to pass the current House and Senate, the proposal for the 2025 fiscal year offers a look at what could happen if Biden and enough other Democrats win in November. If it were to become law, deficits could be pruned $3 trillion over a decade. It would raise tax revenues by $4.9 trillion over that period and use roughly $1.9 trillion to fund various programs, with the rest going to deficit reduction.
By Associated Press
 
Members of the Plumbers Union Local 130 dye the Chicago River green, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Outdoors
Kayakers plan a paddle to view the greening of the river
Oscar Santos, the inimitable Chicago lakefront kayak angler, pulled together a plan for kayakers to view the dyeing the Chicago River green on Saturday.
By Dale Bowman
 
We Hear You Belmont-Cragin
Events
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Belmont-Cragin
Join us on March 28 for one-on-one conversations.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
EARLYVOTING-021624_8.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Being an election worker is tough but worthwhile
There’s been a shortage of people signing up as election workers due to the intimidation and violent threats aimed at these volunteers. But every election requires bipartisan oversight to ensure fairness.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The 13th Step Event
Events
The 13th Step: A conversation with Lauren Chooljian and WBEZ’s Natalie Moore
Join WBEZ and New Hampshire Public Radio for a special live discussion of the critically acclaimed podcast The 13th Step on March 20.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 