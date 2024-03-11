Fire on tracks halts CTA Red and Purple train service in Lakeview

CTA Red and Purple train service was stopped Monday afternoon in Lake View after a fire broke out on the tracks near the Addison train station.

Firefighters responded to a call about 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put down shortly after they arrived, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CTA workers inspect the damage done by a fire on the CTA Red Line tracks just north of the Addison Red Line station in Lake View on Monday afternoon. Rail service on parts of the Red and Purple lines were disrupted. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended Red Line service between the Howard and Belmont stops and the Purple Line service was completely shut down as firefighters battled the flames.

Shuttle buses were available between the Howard and Belmont stops.

Trains were not running as of 4 p.m.