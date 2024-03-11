Fire on tracks halts CTA Red and Purple train service in Lakeview
Firefighters responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put out shortly after they arrived
CTA Red and Purple train service was stopped Monday afternoon in Lake View after a fire broke out on the tracks near the Addison train station.
Firefighters responded to a call about 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put down shortly after they arrived, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The Chicago Transit Authority suspended Red Line service between the Howard and Belmont stops and the Purple Line service was completely shut down as firefighters battled the flames.
Shuttle buses were available between the Howard and Belmont stops.
Trains were not running as of 4 p.m.
