Tuesday, March 19, 2024
News Rogers Park

2 Chicago police officers, 1 civilian injured in Rogers Park fire

The fire was in a U-shaped courtyard building located at 1423 W. Farwell Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Fire Department truck

At least three people were injured during an apartment fire in Rogers Park on Tuesday, March 19, 20204.

Sun-Times file

Three people including a woman and two Chicago cops were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out in a Rogers Park apartment building Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The blaze started on the second floor of a U-shaped building with a courtyard located at 1423 W. Farwell Ave., according to a post on X from the Chicago Fire Department.

The civilian, a woman, was taken to a hospital and her condition was not given. Two police officers were also taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation, according to CFD.

Two other patients were checked out at the scene but not hospitalized.

The fire was out as of 11:45 a.m.

No further information, including the cause of the fire, was immediately available.

