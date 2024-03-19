2 Chicago police officers, 1 civilian injured in Rogers Park fire
The fire was in a U-shaped courtyard building located at 1423 W. Farwell Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Three people including a woman and two Chicago cops were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out in a Rogers Park apartment building Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The blaze started on the second floor of a U-shaped building with a courtyard located at 1423 W. Farwell Ave., according to a post on X from the Chicago Fire Department.
The civilian, a woman, was taken to a hospital and her condition was not given. Two police officers were also taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation, according to CFD.
Two other patients were checked out at the scene but not hospitalized.
The fire was out as of 11:45 a.m.
No further information, including the cause of the fire, was immediately available.
