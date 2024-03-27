The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Logan Square Farmers Market moves south ahead of construction project

The market is holding a “dry run” on Sunday, April 7, at its temporary location on Kedzie Avenue, between the monument and Fullerton Avenue, before the market opens on May 12.

By  David Struett
   
Shoppers browse the Logan Square Farmers Market in 2023.

Organizers say the Logan Square Farmers Market is moving to Kedzie Boulevard in anticipation of construction on the traffic circle around the Centennial Monument.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The Logan Square Farmers Market is moving a couple of blocks south this year in anticipation of a major construction project around the Centennial Monument.

The popular Sunday market is holding a “dry run” on April 7 at its temporary location on Kedzie Boulevard, between the monument and Fullerton Avenue, organizers announced on social media. The market officially opens there five weeks later on May 12 and runs through the last Sunday of October.

The market will remain on Kedzie, just south of its former spot on Logan Boulevard, until the completion of a two-year construction project in 2026, organizers say.

Organizers wanted to move the market before construction begins this spring to help vendors adjust to the location.

A proposed map of the Logan Square Farmers Market's new location on Kedzie Boulevard. Map orientation is flipped so north points to the left.

A proposed map of the Logan Square Farmers Market’s new location on Kedzie Boulevard. Map orientation is flipped so north points to the left.

Logan Square Chamber of Commerce/Facebook

A map of the proposed market location shows vendors setting up on Kedzie. The outer, local lanes remain open to traffic. Barricades reading “local traffic only” will be placed on those lanes and cross streets.

A community meeting about the move will be held at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Hairpin Arts Center, 2810 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Construction on the traffic circle and areas around the monument is expected to begin this spring. Years in the making, the traffic circle will be redesigned to increase pedestrian safety. The section of Milwaukee Avenue that bisects the park will be routed around the circle. Protected bike lanes will surround the square.

Organizers cited safety concerns and an influx of unauthorized vendors last year when they threatened to shut down the market while it waited for city approval to close Logan Boulevard to car traffic. Mayor Brandon Johnson expedited the permit and the market finished the rest of its season.

The proposed redesign of the Logan Square traffic circle.

The proposed redesign of the Logan Square traffic circle.

Chicago Department of Transportation

