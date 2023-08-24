The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Logan Square Farmers Market canceled this Sunday

The market “is taking a pause this coming week as we continue to work on operating in the safest way possible for all to enjoy,” organizers said Wednesday in an email to vendors.

By  David Struett
   
Folded chairs and a sign for Logan Square Farmers Market lean on a tree.

The Logan Square Farmers Market has been canceled this Sunday.

Anthony Jackson/For The Sun-Times

The Logan Square Farmers Market is canceled this Sunday for the first time in its history as organizers struggle to safely incorporate a slew of unauthorized vendors who’ve set up around the official market.

The market “is taking a pause this coming week as we continue to work on operating in the safest way possible for all to enjoy,” organizers said Wednesday in an email to vendors.

Organizers have cited traffic safety as a main concern about the expanding market.

Nilda Esparza, executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the market, could not immediately be reached.

But in a Facebook post sent after the email, Esparza said, “The closure is necessary.” For the past two weeks, she has suggested ways to reconfigure the market “but we strongly felt our measure was still the safest route,” she wrote.

“While this is a blow to our vendors, they have been so supportive,” she wrote.

The popular market on Logan Boulevard between the Illinois Centennial Monument and Whipple Street has grown in recent years. It’s been so popular that dozens of unlicensed vendors began setting up around the market, many of them to the east, where locals sell used items and art.

Earlier in August, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on neighbors who felt the unofficial market had grown too large, endangering pedestrians who were forced to walk in the street. Rumors had swirled that police would ticket the vendors, but Esparza assured vendors that organizers would not resort to that.

Last Saturday, Esparza told unofficial vendors that they would be moved from the boulevard site to a “Mega-Monumental Bazaar” location west of Milwaukee Avenue, south of the monument, in an area where organizers had received a permit, she wrote on Facebook.

Esparza said they would place a fence around the existing DIY market last Sunday due to concerns about traffic safety, security and several trees that had died because of compacted soil.

Earlier this month, Esparza told vendors that the market would try to onboard and incorporate them into the official market.

Local Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) told the Sun-Times two weeks ago that organizers had suggested closing Logan Boulevard on Sunday mornings to minimize traffic hazards for the growing unofficial market on the boulevard between Whipple and Sacramento.

