Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
Nola S. White fell and hit her head Wednesday night in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, police said. She died just before midnight at an area hospital.
A 9-year-old girl died after she fell and hit her head Wednesday night in south suburban Matteson, police say.
Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane and began performing "life-saving measures" on Nola S. White, according to Matteson police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Nola, who lived in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office.
A Thursday autopsy was inconclusive, pending further studies, the office said.
Police said they do not suspect foul play.
