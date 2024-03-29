The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say

Nola S. White fell and hit her head Wednesday night in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, police said. She died just before midnight at an area hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ambulance.JPG

A 9-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital where she died after allegedly hitting her head March 27, 2024 in suburban Matteson.

Sun-Times file

A 9-year-old girl died after she fell and hit her head Wednesday night in south suburban Matteson, police say.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane and began performing "life-saving measures" on Nola S. White, according to Matteson police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Nola, who lived in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office.

A Thursday autopsy was inconclusive, pending further studies, the office said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

