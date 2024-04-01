North Chicago man held in kidnapping of Wisconsin woman

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
On Feb. 25, a 22-year-old woman left a nightclub in Waukegan with a friend. As they were driving home a man in another vehicle signaled that they had a flat tire. When they pulled over, police say, the man tried to kidnap the woman.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A North Chicago man has been charged in the February kidnapping of a Wisconsin woman.

Authorities say that on Feb. 25, a 22-year-old woman from Whitewater, Wisconsin, left a nightclub in Waukegan with a friend. As they were driving home about 2 a.m. another motorist signaled to them that their car had a flat tire. He told them to pull over.

After pulling over on Route 41, Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, pulled alongside them in a gray Dodge Durango and offered to help change their flat tire. He then told the woman that she could keep warm inside his car. When she got into the Durango, he fled with her inside, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

The woman's friend then called 911 and alerted deputies.

The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle near the 3500 block of Highland Avenue in Gurnee and run to a nearby home to ask for help, police said. Once there, residents called the Gurnee Police Department and sheriff's deputies were alerted.

The woman told deputies that Luna-Carrasco had made sexually suggestive comments after she got in his car, and she was not sure where he was taking her.

Using police camera footage, deputies were able to identify Luna-Carrasco as the suspect, and he was arrested Saturday in Waukegan.

Sheriff's deputies believe this was not the first time that Luna-Carrasco had committed a kidnapping. Anyone who may have encountered Luna-Carrasco before is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000.

