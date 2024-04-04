The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
News

1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash

A motorist driving east about 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four vehicles were involved.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash
CPD-01.JPG

Sun-Times file

A person was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.

A motorist driving east around 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle, Chicago police said.

That vehicle then struck a third vehicle causing the driver to hit a fourth vehicle.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other drivers declined medical assistance.

No citations have been issued.

Next Up In News
Heartland Alliance to spin off its divisions into separate entities
Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide
Rhymefest announces he is running for a seat on Chicago’s new elected school board
City panel recommends landmark status for century-old Hyde Park church
2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting
I-90 reopens after fatal crash near Indiana line
The Latest
GKWYV66XwAAanko.jpeg
Crime
2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting
Authorities say someone with a gun stepped out of a car in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Two teens were wounded. They were taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SOLDIERFIELD-031224-aerial-south-parking.jpg
Bears
Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
Frank Bilecki, executive director of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, said the Bears are eyeing the same portion of the hotel tax the White Sox hope to use to fund a new stadium in the South Loop.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police_Lights.png
News
I-90 reopens after fatal crash near Indiana line
An SUV following a semi-truck was rear-ended by another semi about 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Columbia Avenue, authorities say. The SUV was pushed under the first semi. A passenger in the SUV was killed, the driver and a child are hospitalized.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A dull blue warehouse turned migrant shelter in Pilsen is seen in an industrial neighborhood with grey cloudy skies above.
La Voz Chicago
Detectan algunos casos de tuberculosis entre los migrantes, no lo consideran un ‘brote’
Estos casos no son los mismos que el reciente brote de sarampión porque la tuberculosis ocurre en Chicago cada año, a diferencia del sarampión, dijo una doctora.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
La Voz Chicago
Organizan gala para apoyar vivienda para migrantes durante los desalojos
La gala “Bienvenidos A Casa”, que se celebrará el sábado, servirá para ayudar a financiar las viviendas que han servido de consuelo a los migrantes recién llegados.
By Mariah Rush
 