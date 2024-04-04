1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash
A motorist driving east about 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four vehicles were involved.
A person was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.
A motorist driving east around 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle, Chicago police said.
That vehicle then struck a third vehicle causing the driver to hit a fourth vehicle.
The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other drivers declined medical assistance.
No citations have been issued.
