1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash

A person was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.

A motorist driving east around 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle, Chicago police said.

That vehicle then struck a third vehicle causing the driver to hit a fourth vehicle.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other drivers declined medical assistance.

No citations have been issued.