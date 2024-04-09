Fundraiser aims to help family of Marine vet struck, killed changing tire on I-55

Nikolas Hutto had left a Chicago Blackhawks game with some friends Sunday and was on his way to grab some deep-dish pizza when he hit a pothole and had to stop to change a tire.

Hutto, 28, moved from Tampa, Florida, to Tinley Park in November after buying a home with his long-distance girlfriend, Monica Czajkowski . Some friends from Florida were visiting over the weekend, and he was determined to show them around Chicago.

After Hutto hit a pothole, authorities say he pulled over on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes on I-55 near Cicero Avenue in Garfield Ridge. Hutto and his friends got out of the car to change the tire about 6:40 p.m. when a pickup truck drove into the shoulder, hitting the vehicle, Hutto and a friend. Hutto died on impact.

Hutto's mother says her son was excited to start his life in Chicago and was on his way to achieving several milestones.

Hutto joined the Marines in 2015 after graduating high school and served several months in the Middle East. In 2020, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.

"He was satisfied walking away from it. He felt like he accomplished what he set out to do during his time there," said his mother, Tammy Hutto.

Nikolas Hutto Provided

After leaving the Marines, Nikolas Hutto got a job working in information technology and was on his way to earning his master's degree from Penn State University.

He was going to graduate in May. His mother says the university will now award him an honorary degree.

Nikolas Hutto was the oldest of six siblings. He was the first to join the military, and three of his brothers followed in his footsteps.

"He has five younger brothers and sisters that looked up to him," his mother said. "Nik was the man. If they had questions, he was who they asked. Everyone that met Nik loved him."

His father, Jeffery Hutto, says they have received several messages from his son's friends that not only express their condolences but also share stories about him. He says seeing how much his son was loved by his friends in and out of the military has helped the family cope with the loss.

"What’s helped me out the most is the incredible outpouring of love for our family," said Jeffery Hutto. "I’m overwhelmed and I'm humbled at the support that has come in from our friends from every corner of our life. Without all of this support, we would be a mess."

The friend who was injured in the accident was released from the hospital on Monday. So far, police have not issued any citations.

Nikolas Hutto's friend Matthew Kahl has set up a GoFundMe to help the family cover travel and funeral expenses.

"Nikolas was truly a joy to be around, always keeping everyone in check and ensuring everyone had what they needed. Nikolas was the embodiment of a perfect son, brother, and friend. Nikolas was taken too early from us and will never be forgotten," Kahl wrote on the page.