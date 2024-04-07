One killed, 1 injured in I-55 crash

One person was killed and another injured in a crash Sunday on I-55 near Cicero Avenue, according to state police.

Three people were changing a tire on the right shoulder on the expressway's southbound lanes near Cicero Avenue in Garfield Ridge about 6:40 p.m. when a pickup truck drove into the shoulder, hitting the vehicle and two of the people, police said.

One person was taken to a hospital and later died, police said. Another person was also taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to a nearby hospital and was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

