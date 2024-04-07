One killed, 1 injured in I-55 crash

One person was killed and another injured in a crash Sunday on I-55 near Cicero Avenue, according to state police.
Three people were changing a tire on the right shoulder on the expressway's southbound lanes near Cicero Avenue in Garfield Ridge about 6:40 p.m. when a pickup truck drove into the shoulder, hitting the vehicle and two of the people, police said.
One person was taken to a hospital and later died, police said. Another person was also taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
The driver of the truck was also taken to a nearby hospital and was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Latest
Karen Yarbrough was the first Black person and first woman to serve as Cook County clerk. Mayor Brandon Johnson said Yarbrough ‘forged a path for officials like myself and others’ as both a pioneer and tireless legislator.
Protesters pushed for the release of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. ‘We are not OK until they are all home,’ one speaker said.
Shota Imanaga continued his strong start before rain ended his day, and the Cubs finished a 5-1 homestand.
This week, residents and businesses near the United Center and McCormick Place will receive briefings on how they will be impacted by convention security plans.
The Bulls made the guard a top priority in free agency last July, but Carter has watched his playing time continue to dry up in the last month.