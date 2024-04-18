The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Cherry trees in Chicago skip bloom for second consecutive year

The Chicago Park District said April’s cold and wet weather has kept the buds of 190 cherry blossom trees at Jackson Park from fully opening.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Cherry trees sprout green leaves but no blossoms Thursday in Jackson Park.

Cherry trees in Chicago will not bloom this spring due to erratic weather.

The Chicago Park District said the cold and wet weather in April kept the buds of 190 cherry blossom trees at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., from fully opening for the second consecutive year.

Some buds opened during warmer days earlier this month, but the weather quickly turned and was followed by strong winds and snow that caused the petals to fall from the trees, park officials said.

“Spring is here now in full swing, and the park is bursting to life with green leaves sweeping through the nearby tree canopies,” the park district said in a statement. “Be sure to plan your return to see the cherry blossoms again next year. Every year is a different show, and every year is beautiful.”

Despite not blossoming, the trees have now leafed out.

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Spencer Campbell, the plant clinic manager at The Morton Arboretum said environmental conditions, like temperature, precipitation and wind, determine the flower emergence. Rapid temperature fluctuations are tough on plants. They struggle to adjust their behavior as predicted, he said.

Sixty new cherry blossom trees will be planted over the next three years at Jackson Park to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago, park officials said.

