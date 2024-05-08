Dump truck-car collision leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Wauconda

Two people were killed and another person injured in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning in suburban unincorporated Wauconda.

The driver of the dump truck was traveling north on Fairfield Avenue when it struck the side of a Nissan that was traveling west on Chandon Road about 8 a.m. The driver of the Nissan entered the intersection directly in front of the dump truck before the collision, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.

Traffic on Chandon Road at Fairfield Avenue is controlled by a stop sign, but both drivers entered the intersection at the same time.

After hitting the Nissan, the truck rolled on its side and spilled a load of loose concrete it was transporting.

The driver of the Nissan, 48-year-old Carmen Zeron, from Wauconda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Angelica Juarez, 55, from Round Lake Beach, who was in the back seat, was also pronounced dead, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The front-seat passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the dump truck, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

