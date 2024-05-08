The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Dump truck-car collision leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Wauconda

The driver of the dump truck was traveling north on Fairfield Avenue when it hit the side of a Nissan traveling west on Chandon Road about 8 a.m.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Intersection at Fairfield Avenue and Chandon Road in unincorporated Wauconda.

Two people were killed and another person injured in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning in suburban unincorporated Wauconda.

The driver of the dump truck was traveling north on Fairfield Avenue when it struck the side of a Nissan that was traveling west on Chandon Road about 8 a.m. The driver of the Nissan entered the intersection directly in front of the dump truck before the collision, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.

Traffic on Chandon Road at Fairfield Avenue is controlled by a stop sign, but both drivers entered the intersection at the same time.

After hitting the Nissan, the truck rolled on its side and spilled a load of loose concrete it was transporting.

The driver of the Nissan, 48-year-old Carmen Zeron, from Wauconda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Angelica Juarez, 55, from Round Lake Beach, who was in the back seat, was also pronounced dead, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The front-seat passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the dump truck, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My allergies can't stand scent worn by a visiting friend
Husband refuses to confront the guest about the harmful, lingering effects of his caustic aroma.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon is always a player at heart
As the reconfigured Sky attempt to become a force again, they have the ultimate power source in Weatherspoon.
By Annie Costabile
 
cfd-ambulance.jpg
Crime
Girl, 3, and man on bike struck by car in the Loop
A woman was driving east on 11th Street when she turned right onto South Wabash Avenue and hit the man who was riding a bike with the girl. The man and child were hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Robbie Grossman
White Sox
Only the beginning? White Sox trade OF Robbie Grossman to Rangers for Double-A pitcher
The Sox received right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa in the deal. They also selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 