Monday, June 10, 2024
Mom of Wadea Al-Fayoumi considered moving days before fatal attack, lawsuit claims

An amended lawsuit includes new details about the alleged roles the wife and brother of Joseph Czuba played that led up to the Oct. 14 attack. Joseph Czuba is jailed pending trial on murder and hate crimes charges.

By  David Struett
   
Signs, crosses line the front yard of the Plainfield house where Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother, Hanan Shahin, were stabbed.

The home where Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was killed and his mother, Hanan Shaheen, critically injured. Joseph Czuba is accused of attacking them because they were Muslim.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The mother of Wadea Al-Fayoumi considered moving them out of their apartment near Plainfield in the days before their landlord allegedly attacked them both, killing the 6-year-old in a suspected hate crime.

Hanan Shaheen became concerned after her landlord said they weren’t welcome because they were Palestinian American soon after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and consulted the landlord’s wife, according to an amended lawsuit filed on behalf of Shaheen.

The landlord’s wife said they should not move, according to the lawsuit. Instead, the landlord’s wife allegedly said her husband should move out and that Shaheen and her son were safe.

The amended lawsuit, filed May 22 in Will County, alleges the wife and brother of Joseph Czuba played accessory roles that led up to the Oct. 14 attack in which Czuba is accused of stabbing Wadea 26 times because of his ethnicity.

The wrongful death lawsuit was initially filed in late November by the boy’s father. The mother was added as the lead plaintiff because she is now seeking to administer the boy’s estate, said her lawyer, John M. Simon.

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume wears a “Happy Birthday” hat and a plaid shirt.

Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was stabbed to death Oct. 14 in Plainfield. His mother was badly wounded.

Provided

Czuba remains jailed in Will County on counts of murder and hate crime. Prosecutors have said Czuba was listening to conservative talk radio that may have radicalized him before the attack. He allegedly feared Wadea’s mother’s “Palestinian friends” after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The amended lawsuit contains other new details about the attack, including how Shaheen was bathing Wadea when Czuba knocked on the door that morning.

When Shaheen opened the door, Czuba allegedly attacked her and stabbed her several times with a knife. Wadea witnessed the whole attack, the lawsuit states.

When Czuba left briefly, Shaheen called 911. But before police arrived, Czuba returned and broke through a door and attacked Wadea, the lawsuit states.

The last words she heard her son say were “Oh no,” according to the lawsuit.

She didn’t learn her son had died until she was in the hospital.

The amended lawsuit expands the listed defendants to include Czuba’s wife, Mary Czuba, and his brother, Daniel Czuba, who allegedly was the real estate agent who recommended Shaheen consider the rental property. The lawsuit alleges Daniel Czuba neglected to disclose “his brother’s violent tendencies, temper, and prejudiced beliefs against Arabs and Muslims.”

Daniel Czuba’s attorney, Tom Scherschel, declined to comment. Mary Czuba’s attorney, Brian White, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

