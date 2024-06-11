The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Migrants welcomed at newly opened shelter at former Catholic school on Northwest Side

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle greet Chicago’s newest arrivals, who have taken up residence at St. Bartholomew School in Portage Park.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
BARTHOLOMEW-061224-22.jpgVolunteers with the Zakat Foundation of America serve food to asylum seekers in the basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood after an announcement of the opening of the St. Bartholomew family shelter for the asylum seekers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Volunteers with the Zakat Foundation serve food to asylum-seekers in the basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood, on Tuesday evening. Months after the city and Archdiocese of Chicago began talks about opening a shelter at the shuttered school, residents have moved in.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Migrant families have begun to move into a new shelter at a shuttered Catholic school and convent in Portage Park.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other officials toured and celebrated the opening Tuesday at St. Bartholomew school and convent.

So far, 45 residents have moved into the school that can house up to 300. Residents began settling in two weeks ago, Johnson’s office said.

“To our new residents, I know the journey here has been long and difficult, but today marks the end of that journey,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Today we welcome you to the Chicago St. Barts shelter, where you will receive the tools and the resources that you need to start your life here in Chicago.”

image (15).png

St. Bartholomew School, 4941 W. Patterson Ave., in Portage Park, can house up to 300 residents. Forty-five are currently living there.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times file

Yudilia Bolano, 29, who arrived from Colombia with her two kids, 8 and 4, says she’s grateful to have a place to stay.

“The food and the care people at the shelter have given us has been great,” Bolano said. “I’m very thankful to God because we have food and a roof over our heads. Especially because there was a time where we were hungry.”

Bolano, who arrived in Chicago two weeks ago, said she’s feeling hopeful and hopes to find a job soon.

“Life is full of challenges.” she said. “We’ve already been through a lot getting here, but I’ll continue to have faith. I’m very resilient.”

Related

Monica Chirinos, 27, who is from Venezuela, has been in Chicago for six months and moved into the shelter a week ago with her husband and her 4-year-old son.

“They take good care of us here,” Chirinos said. “I’m grateful to be here, but I hope we won’t have to stay here much longer. My husband has a job now, and we hope to save enough to move into our own apartment.”

In April, Johnson’s office announced that the Archdiocese of Chicago would lease the school at no cost — months after church officials offered to house new arrivals rent-free. In turn, the city will sublease the building to the Zakat Foundation, which provides food, emergency relief and aid.

BARTHOLOMEW-061224-4.jpgAld. Ruth Cruz (30th) speaks to reporters and Asylum seekers at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood during an announcement of the opening of the St. Bartholomew family shelter for the asylum seekers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) supported the use of the shuttered St. Bartholomew School in her district as a shelter for new arrivals as a way to alleviate stress on police stations.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Under the agreement, the Zakat Foundation will cover all operational costs, including logistics and staffing for the shelter while adhering to the city’s rules for operating shelters.

An agreement had been made and the shelter was to open in January, but the deal never went through.

The Portage Park shelter will have 24/7 security, in addition to entry and re-entry screenings, “frequent” building checkups and an 11 p.m. curfew, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the city. The site also won’t permit visitors, walk-ins or alcohol, and violators of these rules could be discharged from the shelter.

BARTHOLOMEW-061224-20.jpgMayor Brandon Johnson, left, and President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle answer reporters questions St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood after an announcement of the opening of the St. Bartholomew family shelter for the asylum seekers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were on hand for Tuesday’s official opening of a new shelter for migrants at St. Bartholomew School. “Today we welcome you to the Chicago St. Barts shelter, where you will receive the tools and the resources that you need to start your life here in Chicago,” Johnson told the new arrivals.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The city said the shelter will also have on-site case managers to help new arrivals connect with resources.

Despite offers to house migrants rent-free in more than a dozen church-owned locations, Johnson’s administration instead leased several privately owned shelter spaces. Others were housed in buildings owned by the city or the Chicago Park District.

