Migrants welcomed at newly opened shelter at former Catholic school on Northwest Side

Migrant families have begun to move into a new shelter at a shuttered Catholic school and convent in Portage Park.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other officials toured and celebrated the opening Tuesday at St. Bartholomew school and convent.

So far, 45 residents have moved into the school that can house up to 300. Residents began settling in two weeks ago, Johnson’s office said.

“To our new residents, I know the journey here has been long and difficult, but today marks the end of that journey,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Today we welcome you to the Chicago St. Barts shelter, where you will receive the tools and the resources that you need to start your life here in Chicago.”

Yudilia Bolano, 29, who arrived from Colombia with her two kids, 8 and 4, says she’s grateful to have a place to stay.

“The food and the care people at the shelter have given us has been great,” Bolano said. “I’m very thankful to God because we have food and a roof over our heads. Especially because there was a time where we were hungry.”

Bolano, who arrived in Chicago two weeks ago, said she’s feeling hopeful and hopes to find a job soon.

“Life is full of challenges.” she said. “We’ve already been through a lot getting here, but I’ll continue to have faith. I’m very resilient.”

Monica Chirinos, 27, who is from Venezuela, has been in Chicago for six months and moved into the shelter a week ago with her husband and her 4-year-old son.

“They take good care of us here,” Chirinos said. “I’m grateful to be here, but I hope we won’t have to stay here much longer. My husband has a job now, and we hope to save enough to move into our own apartment.”

In April, Johnson’s office announced that the Archdiocese of Chicago would lease the school at no cost — months after church officials offered to house new arrivals rent-free. In turn, the city will sublease the building to the Zakat Foundation, which provides food, emergency relief and aid.

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) supported the use of the shuttered St. Bartholomew School in her district as a shelter for new arrivals as a way to alleviate stress on police stations. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Under the agreement, the Zakat Foundation will cover all operational costs, including logistics and staffing for the shelter while adhering to the city’s rules for operating shelters.

An agreement had been made and the shelter was to open in January, but the deal never went through.

The Portage Park shelter will have 24/7 security, in addition to entry and re-entry screenings, “frequent” building checkups and an 11 p.m. curfew, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the city. The site also won’t permit visitors, walk-ins or alcohol, and violators of these rules could be discharged from the shelter.

The city said the shelter will also have on-site case managers to help new arrivals connect with resources.

Despite offers to house migrants rent-free in more than a dozen church-owned locations, Johnson’s administration instead leased several privately owned shelter spaces. Others were housed in buildings owned by the city or the Chicago Park District.