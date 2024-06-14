8-year-old girl dies after medical emergency on flight to Chicago

An 8-year-old girl died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency on a Skywest Airlines flight between Missouri and Chicago.

Sydney Weston was traveling with her family for a vacation on a flight from Joplin, Missouri, to Chicago when she became ill and unresponsive during the flight. Flight personnel rendered aid before the plane made an emergency landing about 7 a.m. at Peoria International Airport, according to the Peoria County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Officials with the Peoria County sheriff’s office, American Medical Technologies and Air National Guard Fire responded to the airport, the sheriff’s office said. The girl, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said.

Autopsy results released Friday were inconclusive, but additional testing is pending. No evidence of foul play was found, the coroner’s office said.

“We appreciate the efforts of our crew members who responded quickly to assist and the medical personnel who met the aircraft,” Skywest Airlines said in a statement.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the Skywest Airlines flight took off from Peoria several hours later and landed about 1:20 p.m. at O’Hare International Airport.