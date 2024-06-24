The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Construction worker killed in Naperville crash

The man 55, was working near Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle when he was hit by a 74-year-old woman driving a Kia Sportage about 10 a.m., Naperville Police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Naperville Police Department

The intersection of Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle.

Google Maps

A construction worker was killed in a crash Monday morning in suburban Naperville.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR before taking the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man, who lives in Addison, was hired as a subcontractor to work on a Naperville municipal project.

“First and foremost, our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” said Doug Krieger, Naperville city manager. “The safety of our employees and contractors is our number one priority, and our focus now is on supporting our staff and our Police Department personnel as they conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at (630) 420-8833.

