Four 'plucked' from Lake Michigan after jet ski accident near Monroe Harbor

Four jet skiers “stranded” on a breakwall were rescued by Chicago police marine unit officers Monday afternoon near Monroe Harbor.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m. and none of the jet skiers were injured, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police.

“The police boat got there first and plucked them out of the water,” Langford said, adding the breakwall was near Buckingham Fountain.

The four were aboard two jet skis which apparently lost power, causing them to plunge into the water and drift into the breakwall, officials said.

The four were brought to shore by the police boat, which also towed the jet skis.

Luckily marine unit officers were stationed only a “really short” one mile away when a boater pulling into Monroe Harbor spotted them struggling and called OEMC at 1:47 p.m., said Police Marine Unit Officer Greg Payne.

“They were stranded on the break wall,” said Payne. “They were just kind of holding on to it. It’s a precarious situation.”

After losing power, they drifted up against the breakwall.

“That’ll smash them apart,” Payne said.

When the police boat pulled up they were in the water — two still aboard each jet ski and two in the water, grinding up on the rock, according to Payne.

The ones on the skis had to grasp the concrete of the wall while also using their shoulders to prevent the jet ski from smashing into the concrete.

Luckily, Payne said, the four were okay.

“They’re fine.”

“Often with jet skis they (operators) don’t realize the lack of maneuverability,” Langford said.

“They’re (jet skis) not like motorcycles where you use your hand and they turn. They’re not always that responsive on the water.”

