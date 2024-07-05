Man killed while handling firework in Hermosa
About 10 p.m., the 34-year-old man was in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue when he suffered trauma to the body while handling the firework, Chicago police said.
A man was killed while handling a firework Thursday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.
About 10 p.m., the 34-year-old man was in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue when he suffered trauma to the body while handling the firework, Chicago police said.
He was dead at the scene, officials said.
Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.
The Latest
Parishioner asks that women don’t wear their oversized brims in places where people are trying to see.
The recent death of a Hickory Hills grandfather, allegedly at the hands of his abusive grandson, serves as a reminder that domestic violence can also involve non-intimate partners.
Under the “theory of accountability,” the law allows people to be punished for crimes others commit if they assisted. That’s how Pat Johnson ended up in prison for murder — one of nearly 100 people nationwide The Marshall Project identified who were convicted of assisting, supporting or failing to stop a crime by their alleged abusers.
The Democratic National Convention is using CTA offices near the United Center sublet from Chicago developer Scott Goodman, whose company has stiffed the CTA and Cook County for more than $2 million in rent and property taxes.