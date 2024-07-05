The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed while handling firework in Hermosa

About 10 p.m., the 34-year-old man was in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue when he suffered trauma to the body while handling the firework, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ambulance.jpg

A man was killed while handling a firework July 4, 2024 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed while handling a firework Thursday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

About 10 p.m., the 34-year-old man was in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue when he suffered trauma to the body while handling the firework, Chicago police said.

He was dead at the scene, officials said.

Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.

