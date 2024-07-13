Pickup driver who hit semi on I-55 near Summit is killed
A 31-year-old motorist rear-ended a semi about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Harlem Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A pickup driver died after rear-ending a semi early Saturday on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Summit.
The 31-year-old man from Chicago was in the southbound lanes south of Harlem Avenue about 12:50 a.m. when he slammed into the back of a semi traveling in the center lane, Illinois State Police said.
The man’s truck rolled over, and he was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Southbound traffic on I-55 was shut down at Central Avenue until about 6 a.m., police said.
No other injuries were reported.
