Saturday, July 13, 2024
News Crime Suburban Chicago

Pickup driver who hit semi on I-55 near Summit is killed

A 31-year-old motorist rear-ended a semi about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Harlem Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Illinois State Police | Sun-Times file photo

A pickup driver died after rear-ending a semi early Saturday on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Summit.

The 31-year-old man from Chicago was in the southbound lanes south of Harlem Avenue about 12:50 a.m. when he slammed into the back of a semi traveling in the center lane, Illinois State Police said.

The man’s truck rolled over, and he was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Southbound traffic on I-55 was shut down at Central Avenue until about 6 a.m., police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Latest
Britain Tennis Wimbledon
Sports
Chicago native Taylor Townsend, partner Katerina Siniakova win Wimbledon's ladies doubles trophy
Playing in their first Grand Slam together, duo beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6(5), 7-6(1).
By Associated Press
 
IMG_3816.jpg
Bears
Still without a contract, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side
Bears rookies and injured players are set to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday, with veterans arriving Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marine archeologist Sue Hendrickson visits her beloved Chicago Field Museum namesake, “Sue the T-rex,” the world’s most complete tyrannosaurus rex fossil – on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Columnists
Treasure hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
It had been a long time since Hendrickson laid eyes on “Sue the T-rex,” the famous fossil she discovered in 1990. “I’m glad I wore the mask ... because I actually started to cry when I saw her.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Miguel Amaya
Cubs
How Cubs, Miguel Amaya, are trying to boost offensive production from catching position
When Amaya gets on base at the bottom of the order, the lineup flows better.
By Maddie Lee
 
CPDTAPE
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland backyard
No arrests have been reported in the death of the 42-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 