Chicago officer fires shots at man in Gresham
While attempting to speak with the man, officers saw flashes of light and one of the officers fired his weapon, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if the male was armed.
A Chicago police officer fired shots at a person Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.
Officers were responding to a call around 11:35 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue and found a male a short distance away and loud noises coming from his direction, Chicago police said.
While attempting to speak with him, officers saw flashes of light and one of the officers fired his weapon, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if the male was armed.
Chicago police initially said the male had fired at the officers.
No one was injured, according to police.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.
