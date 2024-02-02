The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
CTU President Stacy Davis Gates was using ‘metaphor’ when she told teachers to ‘punch their principal in the face,’ union says

No one was injured during the incident, and a CTU spokesperson said the case was closed and the report was marked as non-criminal.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
CTU President Stacy Davis Gates was using 'metaphor' when she told teachers to 'punch their principal in the face,' union says
Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates speaks with reporters on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools Aug. 21. Davis Gates enrolled her son in a private high school, a move that has drawn criticism.

According to a police report, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates, during a union meeting on Jan. 25, said, “In talking to my Stevenson sisters, I told them that they should punch their principal in the face.”

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Public Schools elementary school principal alleged the president of the Chicago Teachers Union told teachers to “punch their principal in the face” late last month at a union meeting on the Near West Side, according to a Chicago police report.

The alleged comments were made about 12:40 p.m. Jan. 25 at CTU headquarters, 1901 W. Carroll Ave., the report said.

The principal involved, William Hozian of Stevenson Elementary School, 8010 S. Kostner Ave., filed the police report the next day.

“In talking to my Stevenson sisters, I told them that they should punch their principal in the face,” CTU President Stacy Davis Gates allegedly said during a speech to “all attendees,” according to the report.

Hozian told police he found the incident and Davis Gates’ comments “very concerning,” according to the report.

Hozian and Davis Gates did not respond to requests for comment, but a CTU spokesperson told the Sun-Times Thursday the case was closed and the report was marked as non-criminal.

“We believe that this police report was filed in reference to a figurative comment made by President Davis Gates during impromptu remarks to union members … while talking about using the contract to challenge principals who bully our members,” an email sent out to CTU members said.

The email said Davis Gates was using a metaphor about “punching” back when talking about members using the power of the contract to push back against bullying.

“The intentional mischaracterization of our President’s language while encouraging members to advocate for themselves and use their contract is an attempt to smear our union in the same way that a bad manager attempts to bully workers,” the CTU email said.

“While we don’t speak to the details of a specific staff or student incident, we were made aware that a non-criminal report was filed with the Chicago Police Department and we are providing staff with supports as needed,” CPS said in a statement. 

