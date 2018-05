23-year-old woman shot in the eye on the South Side

A 23-year-old woman was shot Thursday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., the woman was fighting with a male in the 5100 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago Police said. He pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the eye.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.