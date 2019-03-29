3 dead, 1 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot, three fatally, on Chicago’s South and West sides on Thursday.

The latest killing happened at 6:44 p.m., when a man was gunned down in the West Side Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Someone in a silver sedan pulled up behind 21-year-old Eric Bowman and started shooting as he was exiting a business and getting into a car in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Bowman, who lived in Austin, was shot twice in the forearm and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m.

Several hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was killed in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:21 a.m., Jamonty Clifton was walking in the 7800 block of South Colfax when someone in a grey colored sedan started arguing with him, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired shots.

Clifton, who lived in the South Chicago neighborhood, suffered multiple injuries to the leg and shoulder, authorities said. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Thursday’s first fatal shooting was reported in South Chicago.

Just after midnight, a man was driving a 2013 red Dodge Avenger in the 8500 block of South Manistee Avenue when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown person, police said. The car crashed into two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple injuries to the body and pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

Thursday’s only non-fatal shooting left a 16-year-old boy wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle at 9:08 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he heard shots and realized he was hit, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries to the arm.