3 teens, 1 woman shot in Far South Side

Three teenagers and one woman were shot Tuesday evening in the Trumbull Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 7:12 p.m., the four of them were wounded by gunfire in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 21, was shot in the right hip and her condition has stabilized, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, while another 16-year-old boy’s condition stabilized after he was shot in the right lower leg. The fourth person, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the left elbow and his condition has stabilized.

Two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The other two were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.