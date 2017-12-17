Police: 34-year-old man shot self in groin in South Chicago

A 34-year-old man shot himself Sunday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The incident happened about 5:50 p.m. near 89th Street and Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the groin, and was refusing to cooperate with the police investigation, police said. The shooting is believed to be self-inflicted.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.