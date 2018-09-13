35-year-old man reported missing from East Ukrainian Village

Authorities are looking for a man who has been missing since Thursday morning from the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the North Side.

Wilson Bauer, 35, was last seen about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of North Hermitage, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is said to be “in a depressed state.”

Bauer was described as 6-foot-1, 210-pound white man with blue eyes and balding brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.