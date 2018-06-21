4 men shot in West Englewood

Four men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were shot at 2:33 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, another was taken to Stroger Hospital and a third was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, all in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and police.

The fourth man refused medical treatment, authorities said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.