5 men wounded, 1 critically, in Friday shootings across Chicago

Five men were wounded, one of them critically, in a series of shootings Friday across Chicago.

The day’s last shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 21-year-old man was standing in the 9600 block of South Jeffery when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and right leg, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

About an hour and a half earlier, two men were wounded in a drive-by attack in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The men, ages 18 and 26, were walking about 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said, The older man was shot in the left side of the torso and the buttocks, while the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man’s condition stabilized.

Just over an hour earlier, a 40-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side. The man was shot in the groin about 5:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Kenmore, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting left a man wounded at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 25-year-old was sitting in a van at 12:43 a.m. in the parking lot of the gas station in the first block of East 116th Street when someone in a black sedan shot him in the back, police said. The man showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.